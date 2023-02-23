Borussia Dortmund cause excitement with Fufu/Egusi posts  

By Ada Osadebe

Since Nigerian-born Borussia Dortmund footballer, Karim-David Adeyemi’s remark on Fufu, the Nigerian staple is still making headlines.

It has just been refueled by his club’s tweet about the Fufu and Egusi soup combo.

Recall that a video of the 21-year-old in an interview resurfaced, where Fufu became the topic of discussion following Dortmund’s 1-0 victory over Chelsea in the first leg of the Champions League round of 16 matches, on Wednesday night.

Adeyemi disclosed that his abilities on the field were a combination of the genetic attributes he inherited from his father and the power he gained from consuming Fufu, a traditional Nigerian dish derived from cassava.

Borussia Dortmund’s official Twitter page, still in the spirit of celebrating their victory, posted a dish of Fufu and Egusi soup.

It garnered millions of view, thousands of likes, and comment.

Today, Thursday, the club followed with a tweet of a video showing an Instagram influencer and some Nigerian preparing Fufu.

The video was blended with the moment Karim’s team launched a counter-attack that ended with him flicking the ball into the net while making a 360 degrees turn at full flight.

Some reactions are reproduced below:

It really does hit different 😂 pic.twitter.com/LLKUNAQZ23— Borussia Dortmund (@BlackYellow) February 23, 2023

@ABboy48: “We Nigerians are proud of our food called fufu.”

@olaayo_17 said, “Adeyemi to the world.”

@Bhandu17 said, “For a moment I thought Kehl was cooking.”

@Tytis said, “You didn’t have to do that.”

@marshybrawn said, “If I start to export Fufu to Germany now, everybody go wan follow put hand.” @Baron5Drug said, “OMG! Nigerians don’t know the difference between Fufu and Banku cos this right here is Banku.”