Borussia Dortmund cause excitement with Fufu/Egusi posts  

By Ada Osadebe
Since Nigerian-born Borussia Dortmund footballer, Karim-David Adeyemi’s remark on Fufu, the Nigerian staple is still making headlines.
It has just been refueled by his club’s tweet about the Fufu and Egusi soup combo.
Recall that a video of the 21-year-old in an interview resurfaced, where Fufu became the topic of discussion following Dortmund’s 1-0 victory over Chelsea in the first leg of the Champions League round of 16 matches, on Wednesday night.
Adeyemi disclosed that his abilities on the field were a combination of the genetic attributes he inherited from his father and the power he gained from consuming Fufu, a traditional Nigerian dish derived from cassava.
Borussia Dortmund’s official Twitter page, still in the spirit of celebrating their victory, posted a dish of Fufu and Egusi soup.
It garnered millions of view, thousands of likes, and comment.
Today, Thursday, the club followed with a tweet of a video showing an Instagram influencer and some Nigerian preparing Fufu.
The video was blended with the moment Karim’s team launched a counter-attack that ended with him flicking the ball into the net while making a 360 degrees turn at full flight.
Some reactions are reproduced below:
@ABboy48: “We Nigerians are proud of our food called fufu.”
@olaayo_17 said, “Adeyemi to the world.”
@Bhandu17 said, “For a moment I thought Kehl was cooking.”
@Tytis said, “You didn’t have to do that.”
@marshybrawn said, “If I start to export Fufu to Germany now, everybody go wan follow put hand.” @Baron5Drug said, “OMG! Nigerians don’t know the difference between Fufu and Banku cos this right here is Banku.”
