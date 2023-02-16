‘Fufu energises me’, Dortmund forward, Adeyemi, boasts scoring against Chelsea

By Seyifunmi Awobiyi

Borussia Dortmund winger Karim Adeyemi revealed that the reason for his remarkable pace is his consumption of the Nigerian dish, Fufu.

He disclosed this information in the post-match interview against Chelsea on Wednesday night.

Adeyemi said, “I eat a lot of African food! It’s called, and it’s a Nigerian food which is very good. I also have good genetics from my dad!” CBS reports.

The 21-year-old scored the only goal in the game, taking on a solo run against an uninspiring Chelsea defense to show the world how much of a deadly attacker he is.

Consequently, his goal awarded him the Man of the match.

Despite representing the German senior team, he still carries his African heritage with him as footage emerged of him devouring “Fufu’ with his father. This video Dey kill me😂😂. @karim_adeyemi pic.twitter.com/yeJonBLb9e— Duffel bag. (@OddDunayo) February 16, 2023

He joined Dortmund from RB Salzburg in July 2022 for €38 million and has scored five goals in 23 appearances for the German side ho believe it was a good investment

BVB will now carry their single-goal advantage handed by Adeyemi to face the Blues at Stamford Bridge on the 7th of march.