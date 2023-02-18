APC unveils timetable for governorship elections in Bayelsa, Imo, Kogi

Senator Abdullahi Adamu

.

…Gov Yahaha Bello’s Chief of Staff enters race

Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja

The Senator Abdullahi Adamu-led National Working Committee NWC of the ruling All Progressives Congress APC has unveiled its timetable and schedule of activities for the governorship primary elections in Bayelsa, Imo and Kogi states later in the year.

Consequently, the Chief of Staff to the Kogi state Governor, Pharm. Abdulkareem Jamiu Asuku, at the weekend, stormed the ‘Buhari House’ National Secretariat of the ruling All Progressives Congress APC ahead of the Governorship Primary election slated for April 10.

Addressing journalists after picking his forms, Pharm. Asuku who thanked the governor for first appointing him as Director General of Protocol in 2016 at the age of 32, said if not for the constitutional term limit, the Kogi people would have asked Gov. Bello to continue in power.

“At the age of 32, I was appointed in February 2016 as DG Protocol before I became Chief of Staff in 2019.

“If not for the constitutional term limit of eight years, the people of Kogi State would have allowed the governor to continue his good work in the state”, said Asuku who was accompanied by the Commissioner for Information, Kingsley Fanwo, his counterpart in Water Resources, Abdulmumuni Danga, former Presidential aspirant, Adamu Garba and others.

“Nigerians, friends and well-wishers of Kogi at large, will attest to the giant strides of His Excellency that there have been jobs, infrastructural development, and above all, we are enjoying security.

“Of course, constitutionally the governor can only serve for two terms of eight years or else the people of Kogi would have still asked him to continue serving. The second tenure of the governor is about winding down and another election will take place for the Kogi people to elect who will govern them. I present myself to serve and consolidate the numerous achievements of His Excellency, Yahaya Bello. To consolidate the security, infrastructural development, women inclusiveness, and all-inclusiveness of the new direction administration. His administration has achieved more than 40 per cent of women inclusion and this requires consolidation. And more importantly, his God-fearing style of governance. He has brought development to the nook and cranny of Kogi state. Today, we are not talking about politics of ethnicity and religious affiliation, we are looking for who can bring development. I served as the Chief of staff of this administration and many have referred to it as the engine room of the administration. I believe it better to elect a man who is a part of the God-fearing administration of His Excellency”, he added.

Asked about his blueprint for the largely youthful population of Kogi state, the Chief of Staff said; “Youths are today in charge in Nigeria and that is why someone like me can come and pick a form to contest for governorship at the age of 39. Asking me about what I have for the youth is not a question at all. When we get there, the youths will see themselves”.

Meanwhile, the party said it will be giving free nomination forms to all female gubernatorial aspirants and Persons Living With Disabilities PWD.

They will however pay for the expression of interest form.

The schedule of activities and timetable for the Gubernatorial election in Imo, Kogi and Bayelsa States released by the party’s Directorate of Organization and signed by the National Organizing Secretary, Alhaji Sulaiman Muhammad Argungu showed that the nomination form goes for N40 million while the expression of interest attracts a payment of N10 million.

The schedule also showed that youth from the age of 25 – 40 years are to enjoy a 50 per cent discount from nomination forms while full payment will be made for the expression of interest form.

The details showed that the sale of forms commenced on Wednesday 15th February and would end on Wednesday 22nd February, while the last day for submission of completed forms and accompanying documents is also fixed for Wednesday, 22nd February.

Screening of aspirants is billed for Friday 24th March to Sunday 26th March 2023. The publication of screening results is slated for Tuesday 28th of March, while the screening appeal holds the next day 29th of March.

The 2023 gubernatorial elections in the three states will take place on 11 November 2023.