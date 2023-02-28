Adeniyi Johnson, Seyi Edun welcome twins after 7 years

By Efosa Taiwo

Nollywood actors Adeniyi Johnson and Oluwaseyi Edun have welcomed a set of twins after seven years of marriage.

The couple who are both movie stars got married in 2018.

Adeniyi made the announcement on his official Instagram handle captioning a picture showing his hands cuddling those of the babies.

While appreciating God for the blessings, the actor revealed that he had waited seven years for a child prior to the arrival of the twins.

“My wife and I waited for Seven years. God is Indeed good. He planned it as a birthday gift for me, friends, family, fans, well-wishers and associates. I am happy to announce that I am the latest Twins’ Dad. My wife is doing fine, and Ibeji are doing great. Thank you all”, he wrote on Instagram.

The babies were born on Adeniyi’s 44th birthday.

He also revealed this was why he couldn’t respond to well-wishers on his birthday; he apologised to all of them.

“This is why I couldn’t post or celebrate my birthday… I didn’t even remember it was my birthday.

Apologies for not replying to messages, taking calls or commenting on your posts. I hope this good news will make you pardon me… I love you all.”

Their colleagues have since joined them in celebrating the arrival of the twins, taking to their Instagram page to congratulate the couple.