ADC collapses structure, backs Aderinokun for Ogun Central Senatorial election

Olumide Aderinokun

The African Democratic Congress in Obafemi-Owode, Abeokuta South, Abeokuta North, Odeda, Ifo and Ewekoro Local Government Areas have publicly declared their support for the People’s Democratic Party candidate for Ogun Central Senatorial District, Chief Olumide Aderinokun.

ADC Senatorial candidate ADC in Ogun Central, Ibukunolu Ogunjobi told reporters on Tuesday that he is stepping down for Chief Aderinokun because he is in the winning team.

Ogunjobi lamented that the ADC has been hijacked by some new persons which makes it difficult for old members to enjoy fruits of their hardwork since 2019.

Tuesday’s announcement comes a a major boost for Chief Aderinokun’s Senatorial ambition with former Governor and incumbent Senator for Ogun Central, Senator Ibikunle Amosun believed to be supporting the Owu chief.

Ogunjobi told the media: “We all know that it is at the later hour that our party has new leaders, and new contestants, so we feel uncomfortable having worked so far for this party and for new leaders to hijacked it and decided to impose new laws on us.

“We decided we are going to move to another Party and I have decided to abandoned my ambition and support Hon. Olumide Aderinokun because he’s in the winning team and am ready to assist him and make sure he win the election as well as other candidate.

“I hereby declare support and endorse the PDP Presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and the PDP Governorship candidate in Ogun State Hon Oladipupo Adebutu and other PDP Candidates.”

The defectors also include, the state woman leader Mrs folashade Akinwale and the former local government chairmen of ADC, Mrs Funmilayo Oduneye Odogbolu LG Chairperson, Hon Makinde Suleiman Ijebu North LG , Prince Adesanya Chairman of Ijebu East LG, Mrs Olawunmi Ayomide Chairperson Remo North LG, Hon Oyewole Oke Ijebu Ode LG Chairman, Akindele Monsuru Alani Chairman Imeko Afon LG, Alhaji Bello lateef Yewa North LG Chairman, Alhaji Alao Ahmed Adodo Otta LG Chairman, Hon Ebenezer Akinbunmi Abeokuta North LG Chairman , Pastor Adediran Odeda LG Chairman , Mr Suleiman Abiodun Ewekoro LG Chairman and Mr Adedoyin Ogunkoya Ijebu Waterside LG Chairman.