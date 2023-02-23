Abia Gov Poll: Why we support Bishop Onuoha – NYCN

By Ikechukwu Nnochiri

Ahead of the forthcoming governorship election in Abia State, the National Youth Council of Nigeria, NYCN, has declared its support for the candidate of the African Democratic Party, ADC, Bishop Sunday Onuoha.

The Council, which is the umbrella body of all youth organizations in the country, described the ADC gubernatorial who was the pioneer Chairman of its Chapter in Abia State, as a selfless leader.

In a statement it made available to Vanguard on Thursday, the NYCN under that the leadership of Ambassador Sokubo Sara-Igbe Sokubo, said it would equally support all its past leaders and members that are vying for elective positions in the impending general elections.

It said: “Bishop Sunday Onuoha is one of our own. He was the pioneer Chairman of NYCN Abia State Chapter and laid a very solid foundation for NYCN in Abia State.

“It is worthy to mention that during his tenure, as the Chairman of NYCN, the Youths of Abia State gained uncountable scholarships and received several empowerment packages and bursary awards from the State Government.

“He was selfless and worked for the overall interest of the entire Abia Youth, as the State Chairman of NYCN.

“Today, he is contesting for the Number One Seat in Abia State, under the platform of African Democratic Party (ADC).

“He is a Gubernatorial Candidate who has demonstrated his passion and love for the Youth constituency. He has unmatched records in Youth empowerment and sustainable development amongst all the Gubernatorial Candidates in Abia state. His manifesto is a Youth-oriented manifesto.

“Owing to his antecedents and being one of us, as the pioneer Chairman of NYCN Abia State Chapter, we are going to support him to win the gubernatorial election come 11th March 2023. In the Company of all the State Chairmen and the NEC members present today, I hereby declare him as our choice come 11th March 2023.

“NYCN is not known for political awards, not under my leadership. However, today we are giving out an outstanding Award to Bishop Sunday Onuoha as a sign of our support and solidarity for his gubernatorial ambition. It is a way of showing him that we are solidly behind him and will walk the talk with him during the elections.

“I hereby call on all youths, especially in Abia state and all NYCN structures in Abia State to rally around him and throw our heavy support behind him to ensure that he emerges as the next Governor of Abia State. We shall be in Abia state to support his campaign and canvass for massive votes for him.

“I wish to use this opportunity to call on all youths across the federation to support any credible Young Person contesting for any elective position in the forthcoming elections, across all the political parties.

“Aside credible Young Persons in the contest, I enjoin us all to support any candidate who has championed Youth cause or has worked as a Youth leader in the past.

“It is time to repay those who have us at heart and those who have worked for our good; it is time for us to lend them our unalloyed support”, the President of NYCN, Amb. Sokubo stated, even as he cautioned youths not to get involved in any form of electoral violence.