3 die, five injured in two separate accidents in Ogun

.

By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

An adult and two children lost their lives, while five others sustained injuries in two separate accidents that occurred in different parts of Ogun State on Saturday.

In the first accident, one person died while another suffered injuries in a lone accident involving a Toyota Camry which veered off the road into the bush along Sagamu-Siun- Abeokuta Road.

The accident occurred at Nisela Village inbound Abeokuta at 10.57 am.

The Public Relations Officer, Ogun State Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Agency, Mr Babatunde Akinbiyi, said the driver of the car was speeding and he lost control of the vehicle in the process leading to the fatal crash.

He said, “there were two male occupants in the car, and an eyewitness said the accident occurred due to speeding by the driver, which caused him to lose control of the vehicle as it veered off the road into the bush.”

Akinbiyi added that the injured occupant is currently receiving treatment at the Federal Medical Centre, Idi Aba, Abeokuta while the corpse had been deposited at the morgue in General Hospital, Ijaiye both in Abeokuta.

Meanwhile the mangled vehicle has been towed down to Motor Traffic Division, Ibara Abeokuta police station for necessary action.

In the second accident which occurred at 1.05pm along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, another Toyota Camry with registration number LSR 186 GU, was said to have ran into a Foton Jeep with registration number FZE 241 LA from behind, making the Jeep to summersault in the process.

Akinbiyi said two children lost their lives while four others were injured in the crash.

He also attributed the cause of accident to speeding on the part of the driver of the Toyota Camry.

Akinbiyi said, “According to an eyewitness, the driver of the Toyota Camry car inbound Lagos from Sagamu lost control due to speeding, hit the jeep from the rear and the jeep sumersaulted.

“There are eight occupants in the vehicles, four of them were injured while two kids died. The fatal crash occurred at AP turning, Lenuwa inbound Lagos.”

Akinbiyi added that the vehicles have been towed to Sagamu Divisional Police Command, while the injured were taken to Divine Height Hospital, Ibafo for medical attention.