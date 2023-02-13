2023: PDP concludes campaigns in Plateau South

Mutfwang

…Mutfwang refutes Lalong’s allegation of debt

By Marie-Therese Nanlong

Jos – The Plateau State chapter of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, has rounded up its tour of the Southern Senatorial zone of the State, with a promise to citizens that the Party would

provide responsive leadership if given the chance at the polls.

Before the Shendam Local Government Area meeting which was held on Friday, the Party had on Thursday met with citizens in the Wase local government area where its Gubernatorial candidate, Barr. Caleb Mutfwang punctured Governor Simon Lalong’s allegation during the APC campaign in the same Wase that he (Mutfwang) owed 10 months’ salaries while in office as the Chairman of the Mangu local government area.

Mutfwang who addressed a crowd of citizens said he was not responsible for the payment of workers’ salaries during his tenure in office and noted that Lalong has run a government of deceits in the last eight years where he illegally dissolved elected local government Chairmen and replaced them with Caretaker Committee Chairmen.

The PDP candidate urged citizens to ignore Lalong and assured civil servants that his administration would consider their welfare and payment of salaries as a topmost priority if elected into office as he said, “The Governor of Plateau State was in Wase and he did not have anything to campaign on, except telling lies against Caleb Mutfwang. I want to challenge Governor Lalong in the same Wase, that if he is not a coward, let him produce the documents that prove that I did not pay salaries for 10 months as local government chairman…”

He explained that at the time he was in office, the Local Government Service Commission under Fabian Ntung, the current Chairman of Plateau State Independent Electoral Commission (PLASIEC) was responsible for the payment of Local Government workers in the 17 LGAs and added that Lalong who is a lawyer unlawfully remove elected Council Chairmen who was only one year and three months in the office instead of a three-year tenure and is still owing him and other Chairmen two months salary arrears.

Mutfwang assured Plateau citizens of “competent leadership, security, and good governance where the welfare of citizens and civil servants would be given topmost priority.”

At the Shendam town hall meeting, Barr. Mutfwang flanked by his running mate Mrs. Josephine Piyo, promised to provide the kind of leadership that would be responsive to the needs of the people.

The high point of the town hall meeting was the reconciliation of aggrieved Party members. The team had earlier visited prominent traditional rulers in the locality.