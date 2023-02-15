2023 Election: FG summons Finnish Ambassador over Simon Ekpa’s threat

Simon Ekpa

By Victoria Ojeme

The Federal Government on Tuesday summoned the Finnish Ambassador over mis-information, hate speech and election violent incitement comments by Nigerian-Finnish lawyer and Biafra agitator, Simon Ekpa.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama and the Finnish Ambassador to Nigeria, Leena Pylvanainen expressed their displeasure over the orders given by Simon Ekpa to his teeming followers that provokes killings, maiming, burning and other destructive activities

The Minister who was represented by the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Zubairu Dada said Ekpa’s action is becoming a threat to the forthcoming election, and that the Federal Government would not take it lightly with him and the Finland governments if nothing drastic is not done.

According to Dada, Simon Ekpa is living in the comfort of his home in Finland and dishing out dangerous orders to his followers not to allow the elections to hold which is threatening the peace of the south eastern part of Nigeria.

“We thought it was important for us to have this chat with you to let you know that, of course, he’s living in the comfort of his home there in Finland and we know that we have been in touch with your good self.

We’ve had some time to ensure that we arrest this situation but it appears the situation is getting out of hand. And we’re saying enough is enough. We should let you know, in very strong terms that it’s high time you really mean and back Nigeria with the quest that something be done immediately because he threatens the forthcoming elections.

“The sad thing is that this gentleman has a lot of followers out there. And the moment he issues these instructions, what happens is that you have destruction the very next day. They embark on killings, maimings and burning and you name it. And we believe this is not acceptable.

“It’s important to get to know that this elections are being threatened by the actions of someone, and that something needs to be done immediately, to address the situation. This in essence is why we thought it was important for us to have this discussion with you, so as to let you know our concerns and the displeasure of the Government of Nigeria and the people of Nigeria on this very unhealthy development.” Ambassador Zubairu noted.

Responding, the Finnish Ambassador to Nigeria, Leena Pylvanainen opined that while they are watching to see how this fits into the legal framework of Finland, the personality in question is a double citizen and there is a need to take his rights into consideration.

She described it as an irritant in the relations between Nigeria and Finland which are celebrating 60 years of diplomatic relations this year.

Leena said it has been 60 years of excellent cooperation bilaterally and on international fora and they can not trade such for anything as the issue is such a serious concern to Finland and efforts are ongoing to address it.

“This is something I want to make very, very clear. Finland condemns all violence and incitement to violence in all its forms. Political aims, of course, should be pursued through political means only. That is very clear.

“It stems from the fundamentals of our actions, it’s enshrined in our constitution, and we do really underline our support and the importance we see for these elections not only for Nigeria, but for the entire region. So we’re with you very much on that.