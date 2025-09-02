CDS hails Finnish Court verdict on Simon Ekpa

Ekpa

…Reaffirms Armed Forces’ Commitment to Fight Terrorism

By Kingsley Omonobi

The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Christopher Gwabin Musa, has welcomed the judgment of the Päijät-Häme District Court in Finland, which on Monday sentenced Simon Ekpa to six years’ imprisonment for terrorism-related offences.

General Musa described the ruling as a landmark victory in the global fight against terrorism and violent extremism, stressing that it demonstrates that those who incite violence or fund terrorism will be held accountable, irrespective of their location.

In a statement by the Director of Defence Information, Brigadier General Tukur Gusau, the CDS said:

“This judgment sends a strong message that there is no safe haven for individuals or groups who sponsor or encourage acts of terror against Nigeria or any other sovereign state. The Armed Forces of Nigeria commend the Finnish authorities for their diligence in ensuring justice is served.”

The CDS also expressed appreciation to Nigerian security, intelligence, and law enforcement agencies, as well as the country’s diplomats, for their collaboration in providing actionable evidence that contributed to Ekpa’s conviction.

He noted that the outcome underscores the importance of international cooperation in tackling transnational threats.

General Musa reaffirmed the Armed Forces’ resolve to continue working with global partners to dismantle terrorist networks, while assuring Nigerians of sustained efforts to secure peace across the country.

He further urged citizens to remain vigilant and support security agencies in the ongoing fight against insurgency and violent separatist movements.