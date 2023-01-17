The Governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Zamfara State, Dauda Lawal, yesterday kicked off his campaign in Kauran Namoda LGA in grand style, with a vow to rescue and rebuild Zamfara State.

Lawal urged the electorate to do everything possible in making sure that they vote out the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) during the presidential and governorship elections.

He assured the large crowd who attended the rally that if he becomes the Zamfara State governor, security would be the priority of his administration to secure lives and properties across the state.

He also reaffirmed that his government would create solid foundations for Zamfara’s economic growth and drastically reduce hunger by helping more families put food on their tables.

The PDP candidate condemned Governor Matawalle’s administration as a government of failure, saying that the APC government in the state has failed in terms of security, in terms of economy, in terms of education, and of course, even in terms of infrastructural development.

He said: “We are here today to flag off our governorship campaign in Kauran Namoda Local Government Area, as part of our mission to rescue and rebuild Zamfara State.

“We are alarmed that the security of lives and property of the people of Zamfara is no longer guaranteed under the present APC government as a result of leadership incompetence and mismanagement of the state’s affairs.

“I have good plans for the people of Zamfara State, and that is the reason why I want to use this opportunity to unveil my manifesto that has six smart agendas: agenda on education, security, food security, agriculture, economy, healthcare, and empowerment.

“The manifesto has provided information on how my administration would bring sustainable policies that will make everyone in Zamfara the right to an improved standard of living, adequate life for the health and well-being of everyone, including the elimination of hunger and poverty.

“Most importantly, my administration will provide the people of Zamfara with a stable state and the security our people deserve. With sincerity of purpose, political will, and determination, we will reverse the backwards trajectory of our state. I believe my administration will make this a reality.”

Earlier, the Director-General of the Zamfara PDP Campaign Council, Iqra Aliyu Bilbis, urged the people of Zamfara not to repeat the mistake of voting for APC, saying that Governor Matawalle’s incompetence is second to none.

Among other dignitaries at the kickoff were Zamfara State acting chairman of the PDP, Mukhtar Lugga; running mate to the PDP guber candidate, Mallam Mani Mallam Mummuni; all house of representative members, and all PDP senatorial candidates.