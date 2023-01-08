By Gabriel Ewepu, Abuja

A nongovernmental organization, Grassroots Solidarity Group, GSG, weekend, explained why Senator Stephen Odey, was presented the Certificate of Distinction as it said the presentation was borne out of the passion for humanity and excellence service delivery driven by selflessness.

During the presentation of the Certificate of Distinction to the legal luminary at St Francis Primary School, Aliforkpa,Yache, Yala Local Government Area of Cross River State, the Director General, GSG, Comrade Ebriku Friday, said the youth in the State, especially in Cross River North, are so endeared to the Senator who have in his magnanimity transformed and changed the narrative of young people through various youth empowerment programmes and gifts ranging from cash to cars of assorted brands including scholarships for indigent youth and had turned the story of women and their families to glory.

Friday said: “Today is a day we will never forget as we are gathered here to honour a man who deserves this honour because he has been standing with the youth across the State, especially youths in Cross River North at the grassroots where thousands of them reside.

“Our Distinguished Senator, philanthropist, humanitarian, amiable and foresighted leader, human capital builder, an astute administrator, dogged and proactive leader, proactive tutelage and mentorship of our teeming youths as well as novel contribution to the growth of education and development of the society, and man of the people who have over the years added immense value to the people of the grassroots in different areas, and today the impacts are speaking loud in the lives of the beneficiaries.

“We deemed it necessary as Grassroots Solidarity Group (GSG) to honour you sir with this Certificate of Distinction as our token of deep appreciation and gratitude for the amazing things God has used you to do in the lives of those who never would have had the opportunity to be in school, empowered, become entrepreneurs, and respected members of their communities.

“Distinguished Sir, we recognize you AS ‘FOREMOST POLITICAL LEADER & MENTOR OF THE YEAR’.

He also assured that, “Grassroots Solidarity Group (GSG) will continue to stand with you sir, and we appeal to you not to relent but continue with the great work you have done.

He also appreciated the leadership of GSG for the surprise honour done to him, and assured them of his support and promised not to relent in his work as God helps him to render service to humanity.

He also charged GSG to ensure youth in the area are not used by unscrupulous politicians before, during and after the elections to disrupt the political process.