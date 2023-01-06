The Founded of Wahalanetwork Kristen Dawodu has revealed

the uniqueness and credibility of Wahalanetwork’s content.

Dawodu who attended the King Emmanuel Primary School in Ore, Ondo State, and Hallmark Secondary School in the Sunshine State, before obtaining a bachelor’s degree in Business Administration from Tai Solarin University in Ijebu-Ode, Ogun State said his passion as a media entrepreneur motivated him to launch Wahalanetwork, with the aim to do things differently in an area of news coverage in which unsubstantiated gossip is a common practice.

“Wahala network is a unique blog brand, aside from the fact that the blog has other platforms where news is disseminated such as Facebook, The Website (www.wahalanetwork.com), TikTok as well (even though the account is under development presently unlike other platforms that the blog has been active on”, the Chief Executive Officer said in a chat session with the media.

“Wahala network is the blog that makes most blogs provide evidence as other slides. Wahala network also gives back to the audience often; at intervals, the blog picked followers and rewards them with funds, airtime, and sometimes posting of content for some of the content creators that are followers of the blog’s account.

“Wahala network stands for credibility, several contents are not even posted because of evidence. The blog has evidence for all posts uploaded on the blog. The credibility aspect of any news is the main focus of the wahala network”.

Speaking further on his vision for the blog brand, he stated that the focus first is the local entertainment industry and also ensures that readers are abreast of events on the international scene.

“The target is entertainment in general, Afrobeats & music in general, but there is more focus on the local entertainment industry & local music industry. Wahalanetwork is a blog brand that focuses more on the local industry, and the foreign industries are not left out because their updates cover all sectors of the world, not just industries”, said the CEO of Wahalanetwork.

“The core values of wahalanetwork are credibility, consistency, promptness. The blog is known for accurate updates, the updates come in steadily and the updates are prompt because we post content before all blogs. However, there are numerous contents that are not posted for certain reasons, some of the reasons can be insensitive updates, violent updates & degrading updates”.

“In less than two years of existence, Nigerians who have been thirsty for a reliable entertainment platform appeared to have found what looks like what they have been looking for.

“The vision of being a globally recognized brand, and after 19 months the page has bagged over 200,000 followers. The followers are all organic and it’s evident from the daily, weekly & monthly traction.