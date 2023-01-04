By Adegboyega Adeleye

Nollywood actress, Empress Njamah on Tuesday revealed that she’s alive and fine — in her first statement after the news of her leaked nude video broke a few days ago.

Recall the actress has been in the news since she alleged that her estranged fiance, George Wade was trying to blackmail her with her nude photos in his possession.

In a viral video, the actress thanked her fans for their support and assured them that she is fine and alive. She said, ‘ Love you guys, I’m good, Thank you, guys, for all the love, support, and messages and visits.’ @empressnjamah this morning.

They can't bring us down. we are far above you all devil's incarnate.



In the video, she slammed her ex-lover, saying “I’m alive, I came out alive and I’m able to speak out, so many women are hiding under this torture, this torment, last-last, we move. I’m excited about my freedom.”

The duo had separated in 2022 with Njamah accusing her ‘ex-fiance’ of physically assaulting her, in a Livestream via her business Instagram.

Shortly after her revelation, Wade released a video wherein he threatened the film star.

“You actually don’t know what’s coming. Trust me, I swear to God you don’t know what’s coming. Everything that I said to you, I think you consider it to be a joke. But trust me it’s not a joke. I know your day-to-day activities. I know everything you do on a daily basis,” he had said.

In a now-viral video, Wade later said he was “seriously missing” the movie star.

He, however, called on the actress to stop telling people that he cannot travel out of the country.

“I am just confused, you know. When you said I couldn’t travel and people start telling me that, I was just laughing. Like seriously? I swear to God I just miss you. Seriously, I just miss you,” he said.

“That’s the real truth, there is no joke about that. But please, stop telling people that I can’t travel. Don’t do that, I beg you please. It is very wrong”.

The development comes amid claims that Wade has created a WhatsApp group where he added multiple people and began posting naked videos he took of the actress in her house, including innocent videos of her taking her bath.