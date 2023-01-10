It was a surprise new year 2023 package, although a sour one from Members of the Imo State House of Assembly to Imo people as they voted against the proposed financial autonomy of the Legislature, Judiciary and the Local Governments.

The legislative exercise, we gathered was carried out on Tuesday, January 10, 2023, during a special sitting of the IMHA in Owerri, the State capital.

Recall that the National Assembly had early last year, 2022 held a public hearing/presentation of the alteration bill/Act for constitution amendment which took place at the Landmark Event Centre Owerri.

Months after, the alteration bills were sent across to the 36 State Houses of Assembly for their votes either for or against.

While other States have fully voted for, that of Imo State received a negative sign.

A surprising aspect therefore was that among the 44 items on the bill, the Imo Lawmakers voted only against three which shoulders on the financial autonomy of the legislature, the judiciary and the Local Governments.

Reasons for this controversial decision of the Imo State Legislators had left all tongues wagging, especially from the masses who felt the financial autonomy could have been of great advantage for the deepening of democracy.

The House which was presided by the Speaker, Rt. Hon. Emeka Nduka before a blink of an eye hit the gavel towards the play down of the Legislature, judiciary and LG autonomy.

Even the chief presenter, the Majority Leader of the House, Hon. Kanayo Onyemaechi didn’t mince words when he presented the bills, and relegated the three most important.

They indirectly knocked themselves out from the rights due to them.

It was also learnt that for the first time in the history of Imo State 9th House, they voiced ‘nay’ when that of the Legislature, judiciary and LG autonomy was raised, thereby voting against its implementation.

Recall also that President Buhari had in 2022 charged State Governors on transparency, above which was ensuring autonomy for the above mentioned.

Shockingly, Imo Lawmakers through this singular action vehemently refused the autonomy.