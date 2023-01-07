By Ada Osadebe

The popular Tim Burton-directed series Wednesday has officially been renewed by Netflix for a second season, despite earlier speculations suggesting that it would be moving to Amazon’s Prime Video due to streaming rights difficulties.

According to Hypebeast, in the live-action revival of the series that followed Wednesday Addams’ enrollment at Nevermore Academy, American actress Jenna Ortega played the daughter of Gomez and Morticia Addams in The Addams Family.

The show has had incredible success and risen to the position of the third most-watched show on Netflix.

Read also: Netflix confirms ‘The Sandman’ season 2

The first season focused on Wednesday’s first days at Nevermore Academy, during which she discovered psychic abilities, came under attack by bloodthirsty monsters and entered a paranormal investigation in which her parents had been involved 25 years earlier.

Wednesday was renewed on January 6, but no premiere date has been announced for Season 2 yet.

In an interview with Variety, Miles Millar revealed that he and co-creator Alfred Gough hope for the show to continue beyond just season 2.

He explained: “For us, it’s always looking at the future and when we sit down to create a show, it’s looking at multiple seasons, ideally. That’s never expected, but that’s the anticipation that hopefully, the show is successful.

“So you always lay out at least three or four seasons’ worth of potential storylines for the characters.

“It can evolve and change. Often, you want to see which characters or cast pop and who you like to write for, so you want to keep it open and organic enough to change it and evolve. But we certainly have a pretty clear runway of what we want to do in future seasons.”