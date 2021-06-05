JIVA’s first season just dropped on Netflix and even though it might be premature to already be speculating about a second season of the show, we can’t help it.

By the end of the fifth — and final — episode, many plot threads are left loose. Here are five questions we would like to see answered in the second season of the dance drama.

1) How will Ntombi’s decision to go to Johannesburg affect her and Bheki’s budding relationship?

After a few awkward run-ins, Ntombi and Bheki finally hang out and start dating. However, Ntombi’s dance crew, The Trollies, qualifies for the finals of the Jiva Luxion street dance competition and she leaves for Johannesburg without telling him in person. Will this affect their relationship? Does Ntombi realise that this, in a way, mirrors what happened with her and Makhekhe seven years prior?

2) Will Samu go to the finals?

Ntombi’s brother, Samu, along with his crew, The Umlazi Pushers, also competes in the Jiva Luxion street dance competition. Samu doesn’t make it to the semi-finals (because his uncle refuses to let him leave the house) but his crewmates dance by themselves and qualify for the finals. Will Samu stay home or will he defy his uncle to join his crew at the finals? Will his crew accept him after he seemingly abandoned them at the semi-finals?

3) How will Ntombi react to Makhekhe using her and their history to boost the ratings of his reality show?

Ntombi was aware of the cameras around most of the times she and Makhekhe spoke but had no idea he was intentionally bringing up their torrid history for the sole purpose of creating drama for his show. Is she going to flip when she finds out?

4) Is this the end of DJ Sika’s pregnancy scandal?

One of the side plots in Jiva is DJ Sika, the host of the Jiva Luxion street dance competition, being blackmailed by his pregnant teenage girlfriend. She demands 1 million rands as hush money but is promised monthly payments and an apartment by DJ Sika’s wife. Will DJ Sika get away with statutory rape?

5) Will Ntombi’s mother ever forgive her?

Ntombi’s mother, Thuleleni, is so against Ntombi quitting her job to focus on the Jiva Luxion street dance competition that she refuses to watch Ntombi in the semi-finals as it’s being live-streamed. She later finds out in a letter that Ntombi has gone to Johannesburg for the dance competition finals. Will Thuleleni ever forgive Ntombi for what she perceives as abandonment?

Season 1 of JIVA is streaming on Netflix now.