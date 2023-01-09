… Asks State Government to Pay Lecturers Salary Arrears

… Disrupt Movement for Hours

… As Security Operatives Barr, Disperse Students With Tear Gas

… Govt. Keeps Mum

By Femi Bolaji

Jalingo –

Students of Taraba State University, Jalingo, Monday grounded activities across Jalingo, the state capital to protest the refusal of the state government to pay backlog of their lecturers salaries.

Vanguard gathered, that the students were angered when they discovered that their lecturers had withdrawn from participating in the exams which was billed to commence on yesterday.

It was also learnt, the institution’s chapter of the Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU, at their maiden congress for 2023 agreed on ‘No Pay, No Examination.’

It was also gathered that same last week, the Non-Academic Staff Union, NASU, of the institution also protested and threatened to down toll if their arrears of salaries were not paid.

Vanguard gathered, that the staff of the institution have been receiving their salaries in percentages, and were yet to get the backlog of their salaries accrued during the National ASUU strike.

The angry students, in their numbers stormed the street in protest, blocking major highways leading to Yola, Adamawa state capital and Wukari road.

Major roads within the metropolis were also not spared, as tricycles and other vehicles deserted them for fear of being stocked.

Security operatives were also seen clearing the debris of burnt tires on the road, to clear disruption and allow free flow of movements.

The students, from their school community in ATC marched across the street of Jalingo to the government house, but were halted by security operatives from reaching the gate.

They were heard chanting, “Pay our lecturers. No Exam, No election” as they marched onward across the metropolis.

A student who spoke on condition of anonymity said, they are tired of the delays since the Covid-19 lockdown.

According to her, “Covid-19 delayed us. After later it was national ASUU strike.

“We thought there won’t be any delays again not knowing that our lecturers are planning their own.

“We won’t blame them. They also have families. The government should pay them so that we can finish and go.”

The students were later dispersed with teargas by security operatives that barred them at the junction of the government house.

At the time of filing this report, the state government is yet to comment on the incident.