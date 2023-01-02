.

Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke has urged his predecessor, Adegboyega Oyetola to stop listening to Devil’s whispering on a possible return to governorship, saying God does not support electoral banditry and deceit.

Oyetola had during a welcome prayer organised for him but All Progressives Congress, APC leaders and supporters in the state capital earlier on Monday said God has promised him of return as Governor in the state.

However, Adeleke in a statement by his spokesperson, Olawale Rasheed reminded former Governor Oyetola that there is life after losing the election, adding that Osun people have moved and are now enjoying “a new governance of openness, accountability, and responsiveness to yearnings and aspirations of the citizenry.

It reads further, “The Holy books even noted that the devil’s whispering is real and no one should mistake the voice of the devil for God. Our Almighty God has spoken resoundingly in favour of a new Governor, Senator Ademola Adeleke. Mr Oyetola should better be reading ‘auzubilahi mina shaytani rajeem’ so he can hear the true voice of God – that a new leader is anointed by divine will for the Osun people.

“Osun has launched a new chapter. This new leadership has returned state power to the people who are now feeling the new air of government of the people, by the people, and for the people. Never will Osun be returned to the years of locust”.