By Ada Osadebe

Since the release of “Shakira: Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53” by Shakira and Bizarrap, the song has shot to the top of Spotify’s Top 50 Global chart.

Recall that in the nearly four-minute dance-pop track, the Colombian artist is more unapologetic and empowered than ever, spitting diss verses to her ex-boyfriend and soccer star Gerard Piqué.

The 45-year-old also threw a jab at his Piqué’s new girlfriend, Clara Chia Marti.

Read also:

Shakira takes kids to karate class before ex-husband Pique’s final match at Barcelona

Spanish court summons Shakira over alleged tax fraud

BBTitans: ‘I’ve only had two boyfriends’, says 24-yr-old Olivia

Bizarrap and Shakira’s song did not only peaked at the top of the charts but also broke Spotify’s record for the most streams by a Latin song in a single day. Additionally, the song smashed records for Spain and Colombia.

The song swiftly rose to the top spot in Spanish-speaking countries like Argentina, Colombia, Chile, and Mexico and reached the top 10 in countries like Switzerland, Luxembourg, and Malta with over 15 million streams.

For over a decade, Shakira has remained at the summit of the music industry. She has recorded hundreds of millions in album sales, won multiple awards, sold out arenas, and dominated charts.

Her latest feat on the global Spotify chart is another proof of her enduring success.