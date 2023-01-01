.

Restates commitment to improved maternal and child Health care service

By Olasunkanmio Akoni

Wife of the Lagos State Governor, Dr. Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu, in the early hours of Sunday, received and presented gifts items to triplets and first babies of the year in three state-owned hospitals namely; Maternal Child Centre (MCC) Eti-Osa, Ebute-Metta General Hospital and the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital, LASUTH, , Ikeja, Lagos.

Baby Ayinde, a Male who weighed 3.1 kg delivered at exactly 12:01 AM by Mrs Ayinde, is the first baby of the year at the Eti-Osa Maternal Child Centre (MCC). Baby Iromain, a Female who weighed 2.9Kg and delivered at 12:02 AM by Mrs Iromain is the first baby of the year at Ebute-Metta General Hospital, while the first babies of the year at the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital, LASUTH, Ikeja, are Triplets delivered through Cesarean Section by Mrs Olufoye. The first child, a Female, weighing 2.2kg was delivered at exactly 12:07 am; the second child, a Male who weighed 2 kilogram kg, was delivered at 12:08 am, while the third child, a female who weighed 2.1kg was delivered by 12:09 am.

Welcoming the first babies at the hospitals, Sanwo-Olu stated that receiving newborns was symbolic and significant event that brings forth the assurance that human heritage is carried on to the next generation.

She said: “The gift of a new baby is a priceless one from God Almighty and as with a lot of cultures, across the world, the birth of a child brings good fortune to society. We are here today not just to celebrate new life but also to seek opportunities to make a difference in the lives of the people who need our assistance. Bearing in mind always that our show of love, kindness and compassion is only an extension of gratitude to our maker for the same grace granted to us”.

While noting that the state government through the Health Ministry, has continued to deliver its mandate of providing qualitative and efficient health care services to all residents in the state, Mrs Sanwo-Olu, disclosed that the state government has over the years strengthened its maternal and child health policies and programs to reduce maternal, child and infant mortality.

Mrs Sanwo-Olu noted the implementation of the Maternal and Child Health policies, strategies and programs “is evident with the improved maternal and child health indices being recorded in the state, adding that the upgrading and construction of new MCC, facilities towards the provision of accessible and affordable mother and child services, is geared towards reducing the high morbidity and mortality among women and under-five children in the State.”

While congratulating the parents of the newly born, she commended all philanthropists, corporate bodies, Non-Governmental Organizations, NGOs, and civil society groups involved in any form of partnership towards complementing the vision and efforts of the state government in the health sector.

Earlier, Commissioner for Health, Professor Akin Abayomi, who appreciated the wife of the state Governor, for sustaining the annual First Baby of the Year event, stated that the state government had been very supportive and committed to the welfare and wellbeing of mothers and children, especially with regards to quality, efficient and accessible health service delivery in the state.

Abayomi explained further that the present administration under the leadership of Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu remained committed to the reduction of maternal and child mortality adding that available statistics have shown that the maternal and child health indices in Lagos are improving.

“It is quite obvious and imperative to state that the State Government under the leadership of the visionary Mr Sanwo-Olu, is committed to the reduction of maternal, neonatal and child morbidity and mortality rate.

“This event is one of the special events through which the Lagos State Government is showing commitment and support to the wellbeing of mothers and children and I am proud of the Lagos State Health family for doing wonderfully well in providing quality healthcare service delivery to the populace”, the commissioner said.

Also speaking, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Health, Dr. Olusegun Ogboye assured that the state government would not relent in putting in place policies and strategies geared towards the development of health care services in line with best practices around the world.

Ogboye, however, urged all traditional and community leaders in Lagos to work with the management and staff of the public health facilities for protection of the health personnel and health infrastructure in their communities from attack whenever there is a problem in the society.