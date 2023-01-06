Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff

By Biodun Busari

American cloud-based software company, Salesforce Inc. has announced to lay off 10% of its workers this year, according to Bloomberg.

The tech firm’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Marc Benioff told the employees on Wednesday, adding that the company had hired “too many people.”

The announcement made Salesforce the latest tech company to embark on cutting off jobs in the developed world as economic experts forecast a recession in 2023.

In November 2022, Meta, the parent company of Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram relieved more than 11,000 employees of their jobs.

In the same vein, Amazon said it would cut 10,000 jobs while Twitter revealed it planned to cut about 3,700 jobs as well.

The announcement of the layoff of workers came from the organisation’s billionaire CEOs – Mark Zuckerberg, Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk respectively at separate periods.

Addressing the company’s employees through a letter yesterday, Salesforce CEO said the business environment has been challenging and cannot sustain the entire staff.

“The environment remains challenging and our customers are taking a more measured approach to their purchasing decisions. With this in mind, we’ve made the very difficult decision to reduce our workforce by about 10 per cent, mostly over the coming weeks.

“I’ve been thinking a lot about how we came to this moment. As our revenue accelerated through the pandemic, we hired too many people leading into this economic downturn we’re now facing, and I take responsibility for that,” Benioff said.

Benioff who has a net worth of $6 billion told employees they should offer staff facing the sack “the compassion and love they and their families deserve and need now more than ever.”

Statistics say Salesforce employs an overall staff numbering 73,500 translating to about 7,350 people who would lose their jobs.

In the United Kingdom, it has over 2,500 workers which connotes 250 jobs that would be affected.