By Efosa Taiwo

Lionel Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe are set to reunite for the first time after the World Cup when Paris Saint Germain square up against Angers in the Ligue 1 on Wednesday night.

PSG sit on top of the Ligue 1 table with a four-point lead over second-placed Lens and will be looking to maintain the lead when they face bottom-placed Angers.

With the defeat to Lens on New Year’s day which ended their unbeaten run in the league still fresh in their memory, Christophe Galtier’s side will have their eyes set on bouncing back to winning note.

Playing at home in front of their fans is the right environment they can ask for to do just that having taken 22 points from a possible 24 at the Parc des Princes this season and are on a six-game domestic winning streak, racking up 11 goals in their previous three encounters in the capital.

And with their iconic attacking-trio of Messi, Neymar and Mbappe set to take to the pitch together against Angers, there is only one result that is highly possible – an emphatic win for the capital club.

Team News

Messi has been welcomed back to PSG after World Cup glory with Argentina. The Argentine, after being given a guard of honour in celebration of the heroic feat, is now set to make a return to the first XI on Wednesday night.

Neymar will also return from suspension here, but Achraf Hakimi has incurred a one-game ban of his own for a totting-up of yellow cards, while Presnel Kimpembe, Renato Sanches and Nuno Mendes remain out through injury alongside Marco Verratti, who has sustained a thigh issue.

For Angers, midfielder Azzedine Ounahi remains uncertain amid links with a transfer away from the club, and a host of players were absent from the team training on Monday morning.

Ilyes Chetti, Farid El Melali, Yan Valery, Jean-Mattéo Bahoya, Ibrahim Amadou and Halid Sabanavic did not appear in training while Yahia Fofana and Zinedine Ould Khaled trained individually.

However, Sofiane Boufal participate in full training with the rest of the squad and could be in the running for a place in the final third, while Sima is expected to stage a return to the team’s attack.