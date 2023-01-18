…As Rivers gov apologises, continues foot dragging on choice candidate

…Says expelling him from PDP means extinction of the party

By Egufe Yafugborhi

PEOPLES Democratic Party (PDP) stalwart in Rivers state and Paramount Ruler of Emohua Kingdom, HRM Ohna Sergeant Chidi Awuse, Oloh De IV, Ohna Sergeant Chidi Awuse has told Governor Nyesom Wike that his supporters were tired of him and his G-5 alliance’s dilly-dallying on naming their preferred presidential candidate for next month’s election.

The monarch on Wednesday raised the growing concern among the governor’s associates and party supporters at Rumuji-Odegwe town where Wike led the statewide PDP campaigns rally to Emohua Local Government Area.

Despite the traditional ruler spilling the people’s frustrations on the development, Governor Wike who had assured the day before that he and allies were close to deciding on who to support, continued with the suspense at the rally, rationalising instead that the eventual choice candidate would be a man of integrity.

He sais, “Chief Awuse has said we are tired of waiting. Indeed we are tired of waiting. But don’t worry. You’ve been patient. Your being patient will not be taken for granted. The bell will soon ring. When you hear the bell, listen to where the bell is coming from and go and do what you have been told to do.

“I can assure you all these buccaneers, all these vampires, we will teach them a lesson. All those who said Rivers State is not important, we’ll tell them that Rivers State is important. If you play with us, we’ll play with you. If they play with us, we’ll play with them.

“Enough is enough. So let me apologise and plead with Ohna, Nne-New-Eli Emohua Local Government, it is almost time, endure. Very soon you’ll hear and I can assure them, no going back.”

The governor said he has been waiting patiently for those who threatened to expel him from the PDP, noting that those issuing such threat were not oblivious that PDP is already polarised, and taking such an action would lead to extinction of the party.

The Rivers State governor informed that the State has what it takes to withstand those he described as buccaneers and vampires already in the stock-in-trade of selling their conscience for pot of pottage.

On the gubernatorial candidate of the PDP in Rivers State, Sir Siminialayi Fubara, the governor asserted that he has been part of his administration, well knowledgeable of working of government and poised to consolidate on the gains recorded.

Governor Wike said together with Fubara, he has scheduled a meeting with Julius Berger Nigeria PLC to finalise the award of contract to dualised the Emohua by East-West Road to Tema in Asari-Toru LGA. This, according to him, will be in addition to other projects his administration has delivered in Emohua Local Government Area.

PDP governorship candidate, Sir Fubara thanked Emohua people on the occasion, for their show of solidary and solicited support that will translate into wining votes for his governorship bid.

He assured that the next administration under him will sustain the security already experienced in Emohua, and will ensure issues of kidnappings are a thing of the past.

Fubara further assured of implementing a robust policy on agriculture that will harness the vast vegetation in Emohua, promoting mechanised farming and create employment therefrom.