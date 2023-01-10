The Special Assistant on Media to the Delta State Governor Mr Ossai Ovie Success has said that the Labour Party Presidential candidate Mr Peter Obi will be defeated by People’s Democratic Party PDP Presidential Candidate Atiku Abubakar in Anambra State .

Ossai who made this known on his social media handles said Peter Obi doesn’t have what it takes to win election in Nigeria.

He noted that Peter Obi has no acceptability in Anabram state.

“We are in New Year and the truth must be told considering how close the 2023 elections to us.

“Mr Peter Obi has succeeded in making himself popular in Nigeria but there is different between winning election and becoming popular.

“The 2023 elections goes beyond tribal sentiments and we all must come together to support what is good for our nation.

“Peter Obi doesn’t have what it takes to win election in Nigeria.

“In his state Anambra where he was once a governor , he can’t win election there not to talk of winning election in Nigeria .

“He has no acceptability in Anabram state.

“Winning election has to do with capacity and that is missing in Peter Obi to win the presidential seat in the 2023 general elections.

“Obi past records is not enough to win election in Nigeria.

“It’s now becoming clearer to supporters of Peter Obi that the 2023 elections must not be based on emotions but the fact that Nigeria as a country need a performer, someone who can rebrand this country and bring back our lost glory .

“I am 100% sure , Peter Obi will lose Anambra and other states to the Presidential Candidate of PDP Atiku Abubakar considering the credibility of Atiku and his running mate Governor Ifeanyi Okowa.

“Atiku and Okowa are more trusted, competent, acceptable and reliable than any other candidates.

“We don’t need to wast our votes, rather lets us come together as one to make things right this time around.

Our future is what matters to us.” he said