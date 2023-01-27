By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, has congratulated Mr. Gboyega Isiaka Oyetola, over his victory at the Osun State Governorship Election Tribunal, that pronounced him as the winner of the Osun State gubernatorial election held last year.

The Tribunal sitting in Osogbo, the Osun State capital, had on Friday, set aside the electoral victory of Governor Ademola Adeleke, citing over voting.

The Tribunal equally declared Oyetola as the duly elected in the governorship poll.

Abiodun in a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Kunle Somorin, described the victory of Oyetola at the election tribunal as a well deserved one and true democracy at work.

He lauded Oyetola for his resilience and strong belief in the judiciary, which eventually vindicated his claims of irregularities during the election.

The governor, while hailing the Tribunal for doing a thorough job and ensuring the restoration of Oyetola’s mandate, said the judgement has once again reinforced the belief that the judiciary is the last hope of the people.

He said that the judgment has clearly shown that the secret of “electoral victory” Governor Adeleke promised to share with Ladi Adebutu, when he was in Abeokuta recently, is over voting techniques.

The governor, however, declared that such electoral fraud would never be allowed to be as their governor.

Abiodun congratulated the people of Osun for the return of a governor who is a true progressive, compassionate and humane leader.

The governor further noted that with the victory at the election tribunal, Osun will continue to witness rapid socioeconomic development espoused by the Oyetola administration, for the next four years.

In the same vein, the State chapter of All Progressives Congress (APC), described the victory of Oyetola at the tribunal as “a deserved victory that served justice.”

The party in a statement issued by Publicity Secretary, Tunde Oladunjoye, said “the chicken has come home to roost for Adeleke”, maintaining that justice has been served with the pronouncement of the court.

The party said, “The whole world now knows that the ‘secret of winning formula’, which loquacious Adeleke boasted of at a recent rally of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Abeokuta, where he gleefully promised to teach Ladi Adebutu, his formula of over-voting. With the Tribunal’s judgement, Adeleke’s over-voting has failed in Osun State and it is dead before arrival in Ogun State,” the party said.

“We advise Adeleke to focus more on his dancing skills, for which he may enroll and mentor Ladi Adebutu instead of wasting his money to chase shadows at the Appeal Court. The court has spoken and justice is served.”

“While also congratulating our party leaders and members in Osun, we urge them to be very vigilant. The security agencies must also be alert to prevent sore losers from taking the laws into their hands.”

It would be recalled that the tribunal, “In the majority judgement, which was read by the Chairman, Justice Tertse Kume, the Tribunal declared that Oyetola scored the majority lawful votes of 314,931 against Adeleke’s 219,666”.