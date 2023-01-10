.

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru, Abuja

Ahead of the forthcoming general elections, a Chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Delta State, Engr. Jude Akpodubaka has said that the Deputy Senate President and governorship candidate of the APC, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, has the right credentials to be the governor of the state.

The APC stalwart in Warri South-West Local Government Area, extolled the leadership qualities of the Deputy Senate President and High Chief Michael Johnny, adding that both leaders have proven to be dependable.

Speaking after meeting with the APC governorship candidate, Sen. Omo-Agege in Warri in company of High Chief Michael Johnny, Engr. Akpodubakaye described the Deputy Senate President as the best candidate among all other contestants for the office of governor of Delta State.

He said “wise leaders like Sen. Omo-Agege are rarely found in politics these days”, adding that the Deputy Senate President has the leadership experience that crisscrossed both the executive and legislative arms of government, having served as one-time Secretary to Delta State Government and Commissioner for Special Duties under the eventful administration of Gov. James Onanefe Ibori before going to serve as the Deputy Senate President.

He reiterated that Sen. Omo-Agege has the charisma, emotional intelligence and expertise to administer the natural and human resources of Delta state to achieve accelerated development.

According to him, “wise leaders are those with foresight who apply good reason, experience and observation to achieve their vision, while also considering the non-rational and subjective elements when making decisions, due to their orientation which makes them see beyond self-interest for the common good of the society.”

The APC stalwart noted that: “As a leader of the South-South caucus of the ruling APC in the Red Chambers, Sen. Omo-Agege has proven himself by ensuring that things are done properly with a view to bringing in fresh angles to inspire new ideas among his colleagues, in addition to thinking outside the box as much as possible to enhance the legislative business as well as attracting meaningful development to the south-south region, with particular reference to his own Senatorial District, Delta Central, where he has made a tremendous impact on the lives of the people.

“The Deputy Senate President, Sen. Omo-Agege is an amiable personality that can be entrusted with the resources of Delta State to manage as governor. He has been a one-time executive assistant to former Governor Ibori and later became commissioner for special duties. He is a very diligent and focused leader who is always ready to bear the burden of his people, sometimes even at his own peril”, Engr. Akpadubakeye said.

In the same vein, Engr. Akpodubakaye spoke well of High Chief Michael Johnny, a founding father of the APC in the Ijaw-speaking area of Warri South-West local government area whom he refers to as his mentor and leader.

He said “Chief Johnny is a good leader who is ever ready to embrace positive changes with a view to meeting the challenges of the hour with a flexible attitude, being able to build and inspire the same willingness to adapt in those around him of which he has been a beneficiary over the years.

“Good leaders know how to take the long their followers whether in the formulation of their strategies to achieve set goals. They are able to take on any bumps in the road and persist without getting frustrated or defeated in their course of action for the common good of society. From small projects to corporate vision, you see them demonstrating patience, being a trait that is essential to strong leadership.

“These two leaders, Sen. Omo-Agege and High Chief Michael Johnny are indeed good leaders with massive followers in Delta State. Their personalities have a great influence on the electorate in the state, particularly among their immediate constituents”, Engr. Akpodubakaye maintained.