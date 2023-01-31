By Biodun Busari

Nigerians have criticised the yet-to-be-identified female student of the Federal Polytechnic Nekede, Imo state who thanked God and private parts for contributing to her graduation.

The girl in a viral video said, “Omo, today is the final day. Nekede bye-bye, this stress ends today. Finally, I’m now a graduate of Federal Polytechnic, Nekede. It can only be God and my p**sy.”

According to the institution in a statement signed by its registrar, Eucharia Anuna, yesterday, an investigation will be launched into what it described as her “despicable act.”

Meanwhile, Nigerians, on social media, have heaped criticisms on the student describing her action as “nonsense” not worthy to be found among Nigeria’s future leaders.

On Instagram, some of the netizens condemning her action said she did not weigh her action before embarking on it.

Here are some of the Instagram comments below:

@hapyjiro said, “How can someone go to social media to say nonsense and upload without thinking of the outcome of her statement? (She said it) without thinking of how bad the statement would make her loved ones, parents, and family members feel.”

“She wanted to go viral. Now, she’s gotten the attention she has been looking for I won’t be surprised if they revoke her certificate because of her nonsense video,” @pauohakar commented.

@oju_le reacted, “This uncultured honest babe never knows how her comments on how she graduated will put her in trouble. Guys, be careful with your cheap data and phone not to put you in trouble.”

Also, Nigerians, via Facebook said it was an abnormality that is usually found in universities and polytechnics these days.

Samuel Chukwuemeka wrote, “This is just one of the thousands of abnormalities that have become norms in Nigerian higher institutions of learning where lecturers become gods to students to do anything and most of them get away with it. This evil is real and increasing faster than COVID-19 virus.”

In the same vein, Onuokoye Chinedu lamented, “She is now celebrating sexual immorality which is too bad in society.”

However, one of the Facebook users did not join in condemning her but rather questioned the girl’s critics. The user said most of the people criticising her are appearing as saints who they are not.

“To all of you that are insulting her, is there any of you that haven’t sinned before? What about those wrong and evil deeds you committed that only God knows?” Chris Tian queried. “They are here behaving like a saint as if there is any sin bigger than each other. If she chooses to confess publicly then let God be her judge and not you.”