By Dapo Akinrefon

The Drum Festival and Award scheduled for Toronto, Canada in July this year, has named the Director General of the National Institute of Hospitality and Tourism (NIHOTOUR), Alhaji Nura Sani Kangiwa as the recipient of its Award of Excellence in Tourism and Hospitality.

He will be presented with the award during the annual Drum Festival scheduled for Fuzion Banquet Hall, Toronto, Canada on Friday, 28 July, 2023.

In a letter sent to the NIHOTOUR boss, the organization said the award was in recognition of his tremendous contributions to tourism in Nigeria and Africa at large.

In a statement by the publisher of The Drum Online International Media Inc., Prince Segun Akanni, the festival’s committee decided to honour Kangiwa for his achievements in the tourism industry in Nigeria.

The letter reads: “The committee has noted and recognized, among other things, your drive to promote African tourism, culture and cuisines through your activity as convener of the famous Argungu Cultural Festival and Polo Tournament in the ancient city of Argungu, Kebbi State.

“We also recognize, among other things, your drive in the promotion and popularizing of Nigerian cuisines; training of over 2000 youths and women across the six geo-political zones on tourism trade craft and hospitality skills; provision of first mobile (motorized) catering services and training kitchen by NIHOTOUR; celebrating Nigerian cuisines day during the World Gastronomy Day; promotion of Nigerian cuisines by hosting Naija Food Exhibition, and many more.

“It is in recognition of this that the management of the Drum Online Inc and the festival committee penciled you down as one of the highly distinguished personalities to be honored at the prestigious occasion in Toronto, Canada.

You will be presented with an Award of Excellence in Tourism and Hospitality in recognition and appreciation of your drive, passion and enormous contribution to the tourism industry and as key player in Nigeria’s tourism industry at various times.”

Speaking on the Drum Festival (Ayan-Agalu Festival) Mr Akanni said part of the focus and mandate of the Drum Online Media Inc is a burning desire for African cultural renaissance and promotion hence the organization’s plan and preparation to showcase one of the Africa’s and Nigeria’s most prestigious cultural festivals known as The Drum Festival (Ayan-Agalu Festival).

Some of the activities lined up to celebrate the festival are: Watch out for the following: Procession across Toronto-Mississauga Lecture on Event’s Theme, Arts Exhibition, Drum Competition, Presentation of Award of Excellence and Lots of Mind-blowing side attractions.