Why we’re holding Black History Festival in Canada – GFHRSD

By Henry Obetta

The Global Forum for Human Rights and Sustainable Development (GFHRSD), has announced plans to hold it next edition of the Annual Black History Month Festival in February 27, 2026, in Canada.

The Annual Black History Month Festival is an event the honours the legacies, struggles, achievements and contributions of people of African descent to the development of Canada.

In a statement by the Executive Director of the (GFHRSD) and Publisher of the Drum Online Media, Prince Segun Akanni said the black history month celebration is an important created to honour the diverse achievements, contributions, and resilience of Black people in Canada and worldwide.

Akanni said: “The celebration is a flagship event that celebrates diversity, resilience, and heritage, and promises to be a vibrant mix of history, culture, and entertainment. It is dedicated to preserving the memory of the past while inspiring future generations to embrace their identity with pride.

“The event will feature a rich lineup of activities, including thought-provoking lectures, exhibitions, live performances, film screenings, traditional African drumming, poetry, and dance showcases. The celebration is to commemorate the Black History Month, making it a timely occasion to reflect on the enduring contributions of Black communities in various spheres of life — education, arts, politics, sports, and social justice.”

He stated that the event aims to impart on children and Youths to instill in thema sense of awareness and cultural understanding.

“Special programmes will be held for children and youth to instill in them a sense of pride and belonging. Additionally, guest speakers, including scholars, activists, and community leaders, will deliver keynote addresses on the theme of resilience, equity, and progress”, he said.

The event will feature visits to black seniors in their communities, nursing homes, long-term care homes, and retirement homes, and also tour museums and art galleries across Toronto, Mississauga, and Brampton.

However, the Grand Finale will take place on Saturday, February 28, 2026 at Fuzion Banquets Hall, Mississauga, with the red carpet beginning at 4:00 p.m., followed by the main event at 5:00 p.m.