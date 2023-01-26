.

By Luminous Jannamike, Abuja

The West Africa Democracy Solidarity Network, WADEMOS, has charged the Federal Government and other stakeholders to ensure that the 2023 elections are credible and conducted in a violence-free atmosphere.

The successful conduct of peaceful, credible, inclusive, free and fair elections in the country, it said, would not only set a good example for other countries in the West Africa sub-region but also be a good omen that democracy has come to stay.

Coordinator of the West Africa Democracy Solidarity Network, Mr Kop’ep Dabugat, stated this at a news conference while presenting the organisation’s pre-election mission on Wednesday in Abuja.

He said, “We see that Nigeria’s 2023 election is very unique in West Africa, given the number of expected voters which is even more than the population of several countries.

“So, the implication is that, once anything goes wrong in Nigeria, it affects the whole of West Africa. As it is said, when Nigeria sneezes, the whole of West Africa catches a cold.

“Therefore, it is important that we ensure that these elections move smoothly, and we have a free, fair election so that people do not agitate people unnecessarily and violence does not erupt after the polls because if it does, we will have a serious problem in our hands across the whole of West Africa

“So, it’s important that the election stakeholders get their acts right and ensures that we have free, fair and credible elections.”

Dabugat cautioned politicians against the use of hate speech, thuggery and other forms of violence against opponents ahead of the 2023 general election.

“The politicians should make the peace the centrepiece of their political campaign. They shouldn’t be violent and ensure that they give their supporters the right education campaign and allow others campaign as well as to vote and allow others vote.”

Earlier, the Head of WADEMOS election mission to Nigeria, Kojo Asante, explained that the organisation was concerned about signs of democratic backsliding and a reversion to autocracy in the region.

According to him, the delegation would seek to engage critical stakeholders to address emerging and current challenges and threats to the 2023 elections in Nigeria and democracy in the West Africa region.