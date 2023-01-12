Renowned Nigerian fashion model and ex-beauty queen Sharon Robert is officially married to Germany-based engineer and business guru, Pedro Chikaeze.

On Friday, 30th December 2022, the couple tied the knot in a court vow, few days after their traditional marriage in Ngodo Isuochi, Abia state, Nigeria.

Sharing photos on her Instagram page, the bride cum founder Sasha Empire, expressed her shappiness as she marked the beginning of her marital journey.

“Married to my best friend on 30th December, there can never be a better chance at love than the one I share with my superman”, the ever-smiling, light-skinned international model captioned in the post.

The extraordinarily glamorous wedding ceremony was typically the talk of the town as it had in attendance dignitaries from the business, politics to beauty and fashion industry including monarch and clan head from communities around.