Armed with a rare talent, creativity and passion, Temidayo Ilukoyenikan a.k.a BiGTinny is a singer, songwriter and rapper worth paying attention.

The gifted entertainer was born into a Christian family of four siblings. BiGTinny calls his genre of music afro-fusion because he infuses Afrobeat into the sound.

Going down memory lane, the artiste recalled how music started for him.

“My passion for music started from primary school. My parents had a music collection of Fuji and other indigenous genres. I grew up listening to the likes of Chief Ebenezer Obey, King Sunny Ade, Late Chief Orlando Owoh and others.But my favorites back then were King Wasiu Ayinde Marshal, Dr Adewale Ayuba, Abass Akande Obesere, Wasiu Alabi Pasuma, King Saheed Osupa and many more. These artistes inspired me with their sound .I was also blending hip-hop with my music because I was exposed to rap music early. This exposure helped enhance my rapping ability”.

On what makes him distinct as an artiste, he said with an air of confidence and assurance: “My sound and style is different. Honestly, I don’t think I sound like anyone. When you listen to my songs you can easily tell that BiGTinny is on the beat”.

BiGTinny also revealed that he is working on new song titled ‘Hustle’

“I am working on a song called ‘Hustle’. This track means a lot to me because it’s a song that perfectly introduces who BiGTinny really is as an artiste. The song is real. It’s my vibe exactly in reality and what I’m currently going through as an artiste hustling to break into the music industry”.

On his plans for 2023, the versatile crooner said: “Firstly, I pray that 2023 comes with more peace, joy, laughter and comfort .For those who are grieving from all that we went through in 2022, we pray God’s comfort upon them. My fans should look forward to suprises from me.I will also be releasing more songs. I also plan to put out an EP. I am open to deals. I am open to working with different people and brands”.