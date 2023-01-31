Abraham David, a.k.a. King ShomoDavies, weighs in on the fundamentals of digital marketing and data analytics in the modern world, even though it is a powerhouse to be reckoned with and a mystery to social and economic transformation. In an interview with our reporter, the Nigerian digital marketer and entrepreneur shared details about himself as well as crucial facts regarding the global influence of digital marketing.

Can we meet you?

My name is Abraham David, but I am fondly called King ShomoDavies, by my friends and close relatives.

I am from Nigeria, (smirks) I am Nigerian by birth. I was Born in Lagos but grew up in Otta Ogun State.

I had my Primary and Secondary Education in Lagos state, a Bachelor’s degree in Dramatic Arts from Obafemi Awolowo University Ile-Ife, Master’s degree in Digital Marketing from the Digital Marketing Institute of Ireland.

What is your Profession and can you please talk about your Achievements in recent years?

Firstly, I am a Digital Marketer and Entrepreneur, in Nigeria, and I was recognized as the most innovative digital marketer in Africa by The Fast Company Magazine. However, I have led digital marketing campaigns for several successful startups in Nigeria, resulting in over $96 million in generated leads and increased revenue. As such, I was recognized as the “Entrepreneur of the Year” by the Ovifa, Oya, and the Nigerian Entrepreneurs’ Forum awarded me as one of the “Top 50 Innovators in Africa”

Oh, pretty interesting, we see you’ve attained a plethora of recognition by prominent bodies and organizations. Now that you’ve amassed these achievements, what are your plans?

My plans are quite diverse as I intend to cater to a global scale, but on the radar of Africa, I aim to expand my digital marketing agency to serve clients in other African countries. On the other hand, launch a digital marketing training program for young entrepreneurs in Nigeria, and subsequently, invest in global mentorship. I mean the year is starting on a great note and I have my vision board already and it is not too short for achieving greater than I can think of.

Your plans are quite audacious so to speak, but owning to your sheer determination, you seem to be one who puts in the work. However, you’ve said a couple of interesting things which are a tip of the talent you birth, what are the Challenges you have faced so far as a digital marketer?

Audacious is an understatement! We need improvement in Africa, things are a lot easier when we are knowledgeable. Back to your question. I must confess, it has been a rollercoaster of experience but the most challenging adventure in my field is having to overcome the lack of understanding and investment in digital marketing in Nigeria and Africa in the early stages of my career. However, keeping up with the constantly evolving digital marketing landscape and staying ahead of industry trends.

What are your Hobbies?

Travelling, Social selling, reading, and creating amazing connections.

What are you passionate about?

Empowering and mentoring young entrepreneurs and digital marketers in Africa.

Who are your Mentors or role models?

Steve Jobs, Oprah Winfrey, Richard Nyong, George Omoraro, Femi Otedola, and my father, a successful businessman in Nigeria.

Describe digital marketing in a few words?

Marketing experts can provide marketing communication information and monitor its efficacy throughout the consumer experience using any kind of market research that makes utilize of digital equipment or a virtual modality. Advertisement that displays on a web browser, smartphone, iPad, or any sort of electrical gadget is referred to as digital marketing in operation. These include social media updates, interactive videos, google AdWords, Search engine optimization, sponsored social media ads, and Conversion rate optimization.

What are the types of Digital Marketing in the industry?

We have social media profiles, webpages, video and image data, client evaluations, recommendations, Trademarks, pictures, or iconography for brands etcetera.

Why has Digital Marketing grown to be this huge compared to offline marketing?

The most convincing reasons why digital marketing has proven to be so powerful recently is: They simply correlate to client requirements and provide extra recognition to brand awareness and metrics. They are therefore a more practical way to communicate with people around the world.

What is the impact of digital marketing in Nigeria?

Digitalization has brought about a diverse change in our interactions, particularly with marketing. This is because, Through the use of digital marketing strategies, businesses may communicate directly with their clients as they move through their purchase cycles. Progressive merchants can now reach clients on the platforms where they devote the majority of their time thanks to digital marketing. Metrics for digital marketing promote continued growth, engaging consumers, and enhancing communications by enabling marketers to determine what initiatives performed and how well they succeeded.

Is there anything else we need to know about you?

I actively participate in several nonprofit groups that train poor youth in Nigeria in digital literacy and entrepreneurship. My goal is to make sure that African and African-owned enterprises have a global effect as authorities and experts in the fields we work in. To guarantee that the rest of the world receives the appropriate information about who we are and that we are honored for what we have to offer society.