From right: Benue APC guber candidate Fr. Alia, Makurdi Assembly candidates, Alfred Berger and Deputy giber candidate, Sam Ode at the Gboko flag off

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

The Minister of Special Duties and Inter-Governmental Affairs, Senator George Akume has said the Muslim/Muslim presidential ticket of the All Progressives Congress, APC, should not constitute a barrier to the election of Senator Bola Tinubu and Kashim Shetima as president and vice president of the country in the coming general elections.

He said the ticket remains the best for the country stressing that those on a mission to deceive Nigerians in order to deny them the benefit of voting the candidates do not mean well for the country.

The Minister who spoke during the official flag-off of the Benue State APC gubernatorial campaign in Gboko Local Government Area, LGA, likened the ticket to the Abiola/Kingibe ticket of 1993 that enjoyed the massive support of Nigerians.

He said “let nobody deceive you, forget about what they say about Muslim-Muslim. What is Muslim-Muslim, what Nigeria needs at this time is a team that can deliver and the Tinubu/Shetima combination is what we need at this time in the country.”

While drumming suppport for the gubernatorial candidates of the party in the state, Senator Akume urged the people to rally round the APC in the state to ensure its victory in the coming elections.

Addressing the gathering, the National Chairman of the APC, Senator Abdullahi Adamu enjoined the leadership of the party in the state to work hard to dislodge the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, from the state.

Represented by the APC National Vice Chairman, North Central, Alhaji Mu’azu Rijau, the National Chairman urged them to embark on mass mobilization across the state to ensure the victory of the party in the elections.

The Executive Secretary, Nigeria Shippers Council, Mr. Emmanuel Jime represented by the APC senatorial candidate for Benue North West District, Titus Zam, urged Benue people to vote Tinubu/Shettima for Presidency, Rev. Fr. Alia for Governor and all other APC candidates in the election.

The governorship candidate of the party, Rev. Hyacinth Alia, in his speech assured that if elected governor of the state he would improve the healthcare delivery, prioritize agricultural production, build cottage industries and ensure infrastructural development among others.

Earlier, the Director General Alia/Ode Campaign Organisation, Rev. Frederick Ikyaan, who also urged the people to rally round the APC in the state said, “this day heralds the conscious and vehement decision of Benue people to launch a leadership campaign that is purposeful and divinely prepared to meet the yearnings and aspirations of the teeming Benue masses.”