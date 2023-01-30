By Ada Osadebe

The cast of the “MTV Shuga Naija” coming-of-age drama has been made public.

Gbubemi Ejeye (Moh), Genoveva Umeh (Chika), Susan Pwajok (Nanya), Maggie Osuome (Haalel), Kanaga JNR (Kachi), Lexan Peters (Praise), Ilooise Omohinmin (Saz), Kem Ajieh (Tolu), and Chioma Edak return for season five of the program (Janet).

According to rumors, Edak and Kanaga from the current season of “Big Brother Titans” would play the main protagonists.

Regular cast members of "MTV Shuga Naija," including Tomiwa Tegbe, Sharon Jatto, and Adesua Etomi-Wellington as Sheila and Simi, return for this season (Wasiu).

Anita Adesiyan, Country Manager for MTV Shuga Naija, comments on the cast, saying, "The cast of MTV Shuga Naija are not just actors; they are also ambassadors of our edutainment program. They are putting in endless effort to make sure that our messages are heard and have an impact.