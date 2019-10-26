By Ayo Onikoyi

Last Friday was a good day for fans of TV drama, MTV Shuga Naija. The premiere of the new fourth season which was held at the cinema hall of Filmhouse Cinemas IMAX Lekki had Big Brother Naija stars, Tobi Bakre and Sir Dee, Nollywood veteran, Funsho Adeolu, show hosts and actors, Osas Ighodaro and Folu Storms, MTV VJ, Sammy Walsh, Vector tha Viper, DJ Sose, actor and long term Shuga cast member, Timini and many others present at the red carpet show of the premiere.

The red carpet show was as good as a mini fashion event, with most of the guys showing up in casual chic outfits, while the ladies took things a notch higher, appearing in everything from dinner gowns to mini dresses and some well combined casual outfits.

MTV Shuga is a youth-focused Pan-African TV drama and it’s returning this October with a brand new season themed “Choices.”

The show returns with the trials and tribulations of the students of Molade Memorial High, the glitz and underbelly of Lagos nightlife and the family dramas of our characters from Kano. Through realistic storylines and characters that are relatable, the MTV Shuga Naija series explores the themes of love, heartache, broken dreams and the struggle to overcome life’s challenges, in order to empower young people to make informed decisions about their sexual reproductive health and highlight the responsibility of adults to support the right to sex education and health services for young people between the ages of 15-24 years.

Veteran actors, Richard Mofe-Damijo, Funsho Adeolu alongside popular TV host and actor, Osas Ighodaro and Big Brother Naija 2018 finalist, Tobi Bakre have joined this season’s list of amazing talent who will ensure MTV Shuga’s messaging positively impacts the audience. Returning cast also include Funlola Raimi Aofiyebi, Timini Egbuson, Rahama Sadau, Yakubu Mohammed, Bukola Oladipupo, Uzoamaka Aniunoh, Amal Umar, Alvin Abayomi, Helena Nelson and Ruby Akabueze among others.

Vanguard