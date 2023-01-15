…as Akintoye, other key leaders quit

•Politicians, government trying to scuttle agitation – ARG

Uncertain times lie ahead of Yoruba’s self-determination struggle following threats to the unity among its promoters. Many are concerned about the development, which seems to have left the once united fold divided. Already, key leaders of the platform, Ilana Omo Oodua Worldwide, IOOW, through which the agitation is being promoted, have resigned, leading to questions on what could have informed the development.

Curiously, both the supporters and those opposed to the movement are interested in knowing the reasons for the crisis.

Specifically, three officials of the body, including its leader, Professor Banji Akintoye, Professor Wale Adeniran and Mr Maxwell Adeleye, recently resigned from their positions.

Their resignation sent shock waves across Yorubaland given their commitment to the struggle irrespective of their age.

Akintoye cited old age for quitting whileAdediran and Adeleye threw in the towel following alleged fraud allegations.

The leaders were accused of misappropriating funds meant for running IOOW activities, which led to their unceremonious exit.

Sunday Vanguard was reliably informed that they were accused of not being able to account for donations made by Nigerians in the Diaspora.

They have separately denied the accusations, expressing willingness to be investigated. Both Adeniran and Adeleye have dared anyone to come up with evidence of fraud against them which has deepened the crisis within the group.

Akintoye accused of selling out

A source knowledgeable in the operations of the group told Sunday Vanguard that Akintoye stepped aside after he was accused of not being able to account for funds at his disposal.

Another source, familiar with the Yoruba struggle, who spoke to Vanguard, accused Akintoye of selling out without offering details.

However, the octogenarian denied the allegations, insisting he left due to old age.

Akintoye, who headed IOOW, resigned and handed over the mantle of leadership to his deputy, Adeniran.

The professor of history and Second Republic senator, however, apologized that he was resigning when the movement was in crisis and prayed that Adeniran should bring everyone together and resolve all contending issues.

Akintoye, in a letter through the General Secretary of the group, Dr Tunde Amusat, said: “Dear Wale, I write this letter to you in your position as Chairman of Ilana Omo Oduduwa to congratulate you and the newly elected Executive Council of Ilana.

“I also, hereby, inform Ilana, through you, of my departure from further responsibilities in Ilana. I urge you and all others not to think that this step is a consequence of recent difficulties in Ilana.

“As you know better than any other person, I have been seeking for over a year now to take my leave from Ilana because combining the duties of Ilana with the duties of the greatly elevated demands of the self-determination struggle has been too heavy for me.

“I am greatly honoured that you as the closest person to me in Ilana, most Ilana members, and all Ilana committees have for months been urging me not to leave Ilana because, according to you all, Ilana is my special ‘baby’ in the whole self-determination struggle.

“But you would remember that at a special meeting of leaders of the self-determination struggle from all over the world about a month ago, you and all the other meeting participants agreed graciously that I should give up my duties in Ilana because of my heavy accumulation of duties.

Difficulties in Ilana

“As for our current difficulties in Ilana, I am sure you would testify that I am not leaving because of them, and that, in general, even the greatest of difficulties never make me quit. I am imbued with God-given confidence that I can bear all things and solve the most tortuous complications among men because God in his mercy has given me the gift of a heart that loves all persons in all situations.

“Still, I must ask you to forgive me for leaving Ilana to you in its current condition. I had wanted to leave Ilana immediately after the special meeting of worldwide leaders about a month ago, but I decided to help you to iron out some of the ongoing difficulties before leaving.

“Unfortunately, things have not improved as quickly as I expected, and you now have to face a situation in which some of our extremists are still compounding the difficulties. However, I have much confidence in you – including confidence that you will find ways to steer our Ilana back to the path of compromise, unity and strength.”

I resigned due to blackmail —Adeniran

When many were yet to come to terms with Akintoye’s exit, Adeniran threw in the towel on January 2, 2023, in a move that left observers with no option but to conclude that things have fallen apart.

Adeniran, who is the pioneer Commissioner for Education in Osun State, resigned in protest against allegations of corruption slammed against him by a Cotonou-based Bureau De Change Agent/Personal Assistant of Akintoye, Mr Kabir Adebayo, fondly called Obalola.

Alleged corruption

Obalola said he was responding to claims that Akintoye mismanaged funds paid into his account by Yoruba people worldwide.

He also alleged that 70 per cent of the money sent by supporters of the self-determination struggle worldwide goes into Adeniran and his wife’s accounts.

But Adeniran, in a two-minute 33 seconds video, said he stepped aside “to allow a thorough investigation into the allegation of fraud levelled against him.”

He, however, challenged whoever might have evidence or pieces of evidence against him to come forward and make it known to the public.

The Ilana leader noted that he resigned his membership of the IOOW with a view to “allowing thorough investigation, calling on Yoruba elders to set up a committee in that regard.”

He said: “I want to use this medium to step aside as Chairman of Ilana Omo Oodua Worldwide, as member of Ilana Omo Oodua Worldwide, I step down as the participant in the Yoruba Nation struggles to allow unfettered investigations of all these allegations.

“Because in all developed parts of the world, what they normally do is that, if there is an allegation against a public office holder, he or she will step aside to allow thorough investigation, that’s what I’m doing right now.”I thank you all, and whatever comes out after the investigation should be made public. There shouldn’t be a secret there.

“They should publicise the outcome of the investigation because all Yoruba must know the truth about the fraud allegation involving the struggle.”

I’m being blackmailed – Adeniran

Setting the records straight, Adeniran denied Obalola’s claims, saying he was being blackmailed over some issues.

He urged Yoruba leaders and elders to constitute a committee to look into the allegations raised by Obalola and invite both himself and Akintoye to present accounts of their stewardship.

On the heels of Adeleye’s resignation, the Communications Manager of the IOOW, Mr Maxwell Adeleye, threw in the towel.

He said: “Given recent developments in the Yoruba Self-Determination Struggle, I wish to inform all the Yoruba people worldwide that I have stepped aside and withdrawn from the agitation for an independent Yoruba nation under its current leadership effective January 6, 2023.

“May I inform members of the public that I stepped aside as the Communications Manager of Professor Banji Akintoye on August 5, 2022, and finally cut off communication with the historian on October 31, 2022. I have also resigned from Ilana Omo Oodua Worldwide effective January 2023.

“Those of you that sent your hard-earned money to your heroes should hold those you sent money to for accountability and leave me alone. I will no longer absolve bullets for your heroes. Anyone or group of persons who knows he sent me money should provide proof of payment into my account so that I can respond to the person appropriately.

‘‘Anyone ready to mention my name on any matter should attach evidence or else, such a person must be ready to meet me in court anywhere in the world.

“I thank everyone who supported me in one way or the other throughout my participation under the current leadership.

“I will not be saying anything further unless the situation demands to safeguard the image of the Yoruba people from further opprobrium.”

There’s need to clear the house —ARG

When asked to comment on the crisis rocking the Yoruba Nation struggle, Publicity Secretary of the Afenifere Renewal Group (ARG), Mr Kunle Famoriyo, though admitted the need to clear the house for the movement to forge ahead, he accused some politicians and government of trying to scuttle the Yoruba struggle.

Famoriyo said: “There is a need for the clearing of the house, for the movement to move ahead. Government and politicians are working hard to scuttle the Yoruba struggle. That is my take.”