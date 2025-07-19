Constitution Review: Nigerians propose a single 6-year tenure for President, govs

•To avoid the use of public funds for re-election campaigns, disruption of governance, and other distractions

Lawyers, activists, and other stakeholders are advocating a single term of six years for

The president and governors in Nigeria, rather than two tenures of four years each, to help restrain the huge public funds they spend on re-election campaigns after completing their first tenure.

Some, however, argued that the country’s problem is not the tenure of the president and governors, but a lack of strong democratic institutions and proper legal frameworks with unbending measures to control excessive spending during electioneering.

A single six-year term is ideal — Eromosele, attorney

According to Saint Moses Eromosele, an attorney and executive director of the Oneghe Sele Foundation in Benin City, Edo State, “Nigeria is better served by a single six-year term because it is more focused.

Elections every four years are only appropriate for highly developed democracies like the United States and others. For nations having development difficulties, it disrupts the government and diverts attention. And because the incumbent will stop at nothing to retain their position, including spending public money, there is disruption of governance, abuse of public funds, and state power.

Incumbents will abuse power to make sure they win; that has happened over and over again, and don’t forget that former President Goodluck Jonathan once advocated for this. I believe that this was what he saw.

I expect the National Assembly to make our constitution reflect a single six-year tenure, as it is in China so that we have a more focused leadership; it will encourage legacy building, reduce electoral violence, and prevent what promotes violence. There is no argument against it; that is logical. With that, the people in the government know that they are elected into office to work and plan.

There is national distraction because there is going to be an election in two years. So, they have only two years for governance, and the next two years are for election, and that is what we are seeing today. We are thinking of 2027, yet we are not in 2026″.

It will reduce toxic culture of reelection desperation — Coalition of Northern Groups

According to the National Coordinator of the Coalition of Northern Groups (CNG),Comrade Jamilu Aliyu Charanchi, “the current two-term structure for presidents and governors in Nigeria has increasingly proved to be a political liability rather than a democratic strength.

The desperate pursuit of a second term by incumbents has, in many cases, led to diversion of public funds, weakened governance, and turned state institutions into campaign machinery. Rather than focusing on delivering real progress, many leaders spend their first term scheming for reelection, while the second term is often marked by impunity, complacency, and power consolidation.

Elections become high-stakes battles, fueled by state resources and political patronage, rather than a fair contest of ideas. A constitutional provision for a single six-year term would not only reduce the toxic culture of reelection desperation but would also free incumbents from political distractions, allowing them to focus squarely on governance and legacy-building from day one.

This reform could also level the playing field, restore credibility to elections, and save the country billions wasted on repeat campaign cycles.

However, the move must be backed by wider institutional reforms — particularly in electoral integrity, fiscal discipline, and public accountability — to prevent new forms of political abuse.”

Single term will ensure stability in the polity —Benue Tribal leaders

Benue tribal leaders under the aegis of Mzough U Tiv, MUT, Ochetoha K’Idoma, OKI, and Om Nyi’Igede, ONI, noted that a single term of six years would ensure stability in the polity as the governors and the president would dedicate time and energy to serving the people knowing that there would be no room for second term in office, hence they would not be distracted seeking second term.

The Chairman of the tribal leaders and President General of Mzough U Tiv worldwide, Chief Iorbee Ihagh said,

“It is long overdue for Nigeria to resort to a single term of six years for the president and governors given the tension and the kind of resources they expend to seek reelection at the end of their first term in office. Another concern that the current two terms of four years which we practice, has generated among Nigerians is the near neglect of governance by governors and the president after two years in their first term in office to scheme to secure a second term.

The current practice has not helped the country. What we have is two years of governance and two years of total politicking and uncontrolled use of public funds to seek reelection at the detriment of the well being of ordinary Nigerians. It is a political system that has not helped the socio-economic and political development of the country and it is glaring for all to see.

The way out of this anomaly is constitutional reforms that would introduce single term of six years for the president and governors and we will know peace and semblance of what one can call five or six years of stability in the polity because the governors and the president would not be seen to be under political pressure in their bids to seek reelection.”

It will enhance accountability, reduce cost of elections — Dickson Sule

A civil society advocate, Dickson Sule who believes a single, non-renewable term will enhance accountability and reduce the cost of elections. According to him, “Elections contribute to spending Nigeria’s resources during contests, and this is repeated every four years.

Having a single term of six years, will save money for the Nigerian economy. It saves INEC of the stress as well as the voters, in an election which is not even judged as credible. So to me, one term is a welcome development.”

There ‘ll be focus on governance —Isaac Abaa

A media expert, Isaac Abaa argued that a six-year term would allow leaders to focus on governance rather than campaigning from day one. He said, “Elections in Nigeria are often accompanied by massive financial outlays, drawn not only from party coffers but from public funds misappropriated by incumbent leaders seeking re-election.

The strain on electoral institutions like the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and on voters who often feel fatigued by repeated campaigns is another key concern. It is like the second term does not allow the first term to breathe”.

Single tenure will reduce the influence of money — John Farinola

An academician, John Farinola, pointed out that “under the current system, political actors spend a significant portion of their first term consolidating power and planning for the next election, and this often delays real governance and deprives the electorate of meaningful progress. However, implementation must be handled fairly so that no region or group feels excluded or disadvantaged by the new arrangement which is both economically and democratically sound.

Even if we start from the current President’s tenure, it will be good for us. The wasting of money will be reduced. A single six-year term will reduce the influence of money in politics, while giving leaders enough time to implement policies without the pressure of campaigning again”.

A six-year tenure is appropriate, says Omare, the former president of IYC

“I support the idea of a constitutional one-term of six years,” Eric Omare, an attorney and former president of the Ijaw Youth Council (IYC), told Saturday Vanguard. He said, “That period is more than sufficient for a president or governor to implement his vision. Though, depending on the nature of the occupant of the office, the struggle for a successor can still be an issue even in a single term of six-year tenure.”

A single tenure is best for Nigeria —Adima, political activist

Mr Blessing Adima, a political activist, said, “There is no other thing that can be better conceived or initiated than a single six-year tenure. This is because two tenures have caused Nigerians a whole lot of problems, and people don’t concentrate on their work.

When people get into office, what they think about is how they can return to their positions for a second term, but if people win elections and know that they have just one term to stay in office, they will concentrate on their work. Again, Nigeria is a diverse society and a complex one at that, where we say positions should be rotated among the ethnic groups; a single six-year tenure will make the positions go round quickly.

The best thing that can happen to Nigeria is a six-year single tenure not only for governors but also for the president, so that people will focus on governance instead of thinking of a second term when they assume office. If you look at what is happening in Nigeria today, instead of focusing on delivering dividends of democracy, what they think about is who will win the elections. They would ‘nobody can remove this person; there is no vacancy’, and all that. But when you know you have a single term, you won’t be thinking of a second term. Instead, you’ll be considering which area to concentrate on. I urge everyone in Nigeria to support a single six-year term.”

Distractions will be reduced—Ogunbiyi, lawyer

Henry Olajuwon Ogunbiyi, a lawyer and rights activist, told Saturday Vanguard in Uyo, capital of Akwa Ibom State that: “Democracy as a form of government is expensive to run all over the world, and elections don’t come cheap either. Conducting an election for a term of a single six years or multiple four years will not change or cut the expenses.

Both postulations have their merits and demerits, but one constant thing is that enormous resources will be expended either way. The only merit I see for the one single term of six years is that it might save the incumbent the unnecessary efforts and distractions that come with campaigning for re-election, so that they may focus more on governance.

Be that as it may, politicians will always be involved in politicking, and you might be surprised that the incumbent might even be more preoccupied with getting a suitable successor and begin campaigning vigorously.

The solution is to build strong democratic institutions and proper legal frameworks with stiff measures to curb the excessive spending during the electioneering period. To prevent vote buying and voter incitement, laws must be passed and rigorously enforced. Electoral offenders must be prosecuted to discourage others from engaging in such acts, and the electoral body must invest in state-of-the-art technology that will be nearly impossible to manipulate.”

Desperation to secure second term leaves critical issues unaddressed —Dotun Hassan

The President of Yoruba Council Worldwide, YCW, Aare Dotun Hassan said, “Considering the enormous public funds expended on re-election campaigns, it is crucial to question whether our current political structure serves the best interests of the nation.

The desperation to secure a second term often detracts from meaningful governance, leaving critical issues unaddressed. Imagine the potential impact if these vast resources were redirected towards essential public services and infrastructure instead of campaign costs.

A single six-year term for both the President and state governors would not only alleviate this financial strain but also foster a focus on effective leadership. Furthermore, a single term could cultivate a political culture centered on accountability and performance rather than mere electoral victories. Leaders would be compelled to deliver results, knowing they have a fixed term to demonstrate their capabilities.”

Six year single term sufficient —Iniruo Wills

According to Iniruo Wills, a lawyer and former Bayelsa State Information, Orientation, Strategy, and Environment Commissioner, a single tenure of six years is ideal for Nigeria. In addition, he said “given Nigeria’s unusually tragic legislative history, lawmakers should be subject to a similar one-term limit or a maximum of two non-consecutive terms”.

Otunba Tayo Onayemi, Ex-LG Chairman, Ogun State

“Repeated terms of office have done us more harm than good. A single term of office is straight, definite, instructive, unapologetic and rancour free. It leaves no room for explanation or excuse for failures and it’s devoid of procrastination. Programs and set targets are achievable in record time and it paves way for competitive progress. Within a single term regime, sycophancy is reduced to the barest minimum, while more time will be saved to focus on governance and the good of the people”.

Single term could encourage more strategic decision making —Lanre Ogunsuyi

On his own, Mr Lanre Ogunsuyi, also, a public analyst and former Commissioner for Information and Civic Orientation, argued that a single six-year single term for the President and Governors could have several benefits. According to him, “officials could prioritize governance and will be more effective in policy implementation over desperate reelection campaigns. Without the pressure of reelection, leaders might focus more on serving the public interest, rather than appeasing voters for another term.

Moreover a longer, single term could encourage more strategic, long-term planning and decision-making. However, there are also potential drawbacks as ;public officials might become less accountable to the public knowing that they would not seek reelection”.

Electorate needs to be better educated —Debo Ajayi

Mr Debo Ajayi, Public Analyst and former Commissioner for Economic and Budget Planning, stated that “a single six years would save a lot of resources and we will not have to waste money on re-election. Second term governors tend to misbehave and with less sense of stewardship. I expect that the same will happen if we limit them to one term of six years.

I don’t think the problem is in the four years but working on the electorate to make sure that they hold the elected officials to stewardship and accountability. A six year single term does not have accountability in it, it gives the person longer time for misgovernance, which will be far more damaging than spending money on re-election.

I am in full support of a single term for political office holders — Niyi Rotimi

Mr. Niyi Rotimi, Head, Human Right Department, JDPM, Abeokuta said, “At independence, the British handed down a six-year parliamentary system of government to the leadership of the regional head that enabled each of the regions to govern themselves without much financial burden. The military government then decided to adopt the American presidential form of government, but left out the policy that guides the system.

Even if Nigeria chooses to adopt a six year single term in office with the hope of checkmating the unnecessary and wasteful spending by the executive arm, without amending the loopholes in the 1999 Constitution, there is virtually nothing anyone can do to stop corrupt tendencies in our political system.

So, whether we adopt a six year or four years single term, if we don’t first of all build very strong policies and the Constitution that will prescribe punishment for the corrupt elected officers while in office or prepare ground for their prosecution whenever such elected officer completed his or her term either as a president or governor, the problem will remain with us for a very long time”.

Without pressure of re-election, most political leaders would do nothing but loot—Danlami

On his part, Speaker of the Arewa Youth Assembly, Alhaji Muhammad Salihu Danlami, “A single term of six years will be the worst thing that could happen to us as a nation. Our high level of corruption and mismanagement of common wealth means that without the pressure of re-election, most elected leaders would do nothing but loot.

The substandard projects we see today are done mainly to campaign for re-election. If there’s no second term to contest, many won’t even pretend to work. Such a system would encourage dictatorship, they will not be accountable to anyone, knowing their tenure ends regardless of performance. We will have more dictators, not public servants”.

Single term lacks necessary motivation for performance —Anthony Sani

Echoing similar concerns, a former Secretary General of the Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF), Mr. Anthony Sani, argued that “a single term lacks the necessary motivation for performance. Single tenure has no reward or incentive for hard work. Whether a leader performs or fails, he is treated the same and that is not healthy for a country like ours. Instead, we should adopt a system where incumbents are barred from contesting elections while in office.

Nigeria can consider non-consecutive terms, like Chile and Uruguay, where presidents are not allowed to seek re-election while conducting elections. That way, the abuse of incumbency is curbed without removing the incentive to perform.”

The Methodist Archbishop of Okigwe Archdiocese and and Bishop of Okigwe Diocese, His Grace Most Rev. Biereonwu Livinus Onuagha,

“I don’t believe that having single six years tenure will make any change, I don’t believe in our system, nothing works with the kind of people we have in the system, they are greedy and selfish, they will not allow single six years tenure to work, they will scuttle it with their greed. Nigeria is not working and it will not work and cannot work, until the fundamental misgivings and hatred are taken care of. What Nigeria needs now is total restructuring”.

Elder Ambakederimo opposes a 6-year single tenure

Elder Joseph Ambakederimo, the convener of the South-South Reawakening Group (SSRG), said, “The single term of six years, which the proponents are pushing for purposes of saving cost, is neither here nor there because the system is not the problem; the operators of the system are the problem.

If we adopt a single six-year tenure, are we going to bring angels from heaven to run the system, or are they not the same Nigerians who have held power before who are jostling to find a place that will be the managers of the system that will be adopted?”

Severe consequences for all electoral offenses —Morris, ex-CLO scribe

Alagoa Morris, an environmental activist and former secretary of the Civil Liberties Organization (CLO) in Bayelsa State said, “Constitutional provision for one or three tenures might not make any significant difference, as a single tenure provision could rather encourage incumbents to work harder to get puppets to replace them.

I would instead advocate for the criminalization of vote buying and selling and any electoral violence. We have not made significant progress in identifying and prosecuting electoral offenders; there are already electoral offenses.

More should be done to inform the public about democracy and how citizens are both the kings and the employers of their government representatives, in addition to imposing severe penalties for electoral violence and vote-buying. Furthermore, the process for dismissing any elected public official—such as through constituent impeachment—should be enhanced and made more straightforward”.

It’s not a deterrent to corruption —Abagun Kole Omololu. National Organising secretary Afenifere

“The proposition that a single, non-renewable six-year term for presidents and governors would enhance governance is, quite frankly, a red herring. While superficially appealing, such constitutional tinkering is neither a panacea for mis-governance nor a deterrent to corruption. Duration in office does not inherently breed accountability; rather, it may exacerbate impunity.

The greater danger lies in what one might term the ‘rush-to-grab’ syndrome: a reckless plundering of state coffers by leaders who, knowing they have no hope of re-election, proceed to loot with frenzied abandon.

Evidence from countries with similar arrangements offers little encouragement. Mexico, for instance, operates a single six-year presidential term (the sexenio), yet corruption, collusion with cartels, and bureaucratic stagnation remain endemic. Similarly, in the Philippines (prior to recent reforms), single-term presidency fostered short-sighted policies and a lack of institutional continuity.

The real crisis in Nigeria is not term length, but a lack of structural accountability and decentralization. Until powers, responsibilities, and resources are devolved meaningfully to states and local governments, the centre will continue to be an irresistible honeypot, drawing in charlatans, career looters and power drunk egotists.

Nigeria’s salvation lies not in how long leaders stay in office, but in how well they are restrained by robust laws, active citizens, and independent institutions. The problem is not two terms, it is the culture of unrestrained access to public wealth, electoral impunity, and executive arrogance”.

Hon Steve Otaloro, Director of Media & Publicity of the All Progressive Congress, Ondo

“While the proposal for a single six-year term for the President and governors in Nigeria may seem appealing at first glance, I must respectfully disagree with this notion for several reasons. Firstly, a four-year renewable term fosters a greater sense of accountability among elected officials. With the possibility of re-election, Presidents and governors are incentivized to deliver on their promises and meet the needs of their constituents. The fear of losing their position can motivate them to prioritize governance over political maneuvering.

The current system encourages voter engagement and participation in the electoral process. A four-year term allows citizens to assess the performance of their leaders more frequently, providing them with the opportunity to express their satisfaction or dissatisfaction at the polls.

This regular feedback loop is crucial for a healthy democracy. With a guaranteed six years in office, incumbents may face less pressure from challengers, potentially leading to stagnation in political innovation and a lack of fresh ideas. The current four-year cycle keeps the political landscape vibrant and competitive”.