By Chioma Obinna

The family of 32-year-old Eriata Thompson is seeking assistance for life-saving heart surgery for Thompson to stay alive.

A medical report signed by the Medical Director, Biket Medical Centre, CardiacConsultation Unit, Osogbo, Osun State, Dr Uvie Onakpoya, said he had been assessed and diagnosed to have severe mitral and aortic regurgitation and requires urgent open-heart surgery.

Onakpoya who is also a Consultant Cardiovascular Thoracic Surgeon, explained that Thompson has severe heart complications.

After medical doctors at Ife Teaching Hospital where he was admitted last year ran various tests, they found that three of the four valves in his heart were blocked.

The doctors recommended that the three non-functional valves be replaced, but Thompson, whose parents are petty traders, cannot afford the N3.5 million needed for the life-saving procedure. Narrating his ordeal to Vanguard, he said, “It started in a way that I can’t actually explain myself. It was my mother who noticed that I was reducing in size despite eating well. Most times I sweat even under the fan. then my legs were getting unnecessarily bigger.

“One day, I couldn’t go to work, so I went for a check-up at Tomisin Hospital in Mowe, Lagos.

There, I was asked to do a series of tests but nothing was found.

“All I experienced then was an inappropriate breathing level and my blood pressure increased abnormally. At this point anything I took as the food was vomited. “From Tomisin Hospital, I was referred to OSUTH Sagamu where I did a series of tests again after almost one week. I did ECG, ECO, and other blood-related tests. I was given some drugs and discharged.”

But the problem persisted, and currently, his life is under threat. During his last month’s check-up at Ife, the doctor warned that further delay is dangerous.

“The doctor said I have to come for the operation once and for all, and I am appealing to all Nigerians to help me stay alive.

“My father is a pensioner from the liquidated Nigerian Airways. My mother is a petty trader who hardly sells N1,000 daily. My brother is also struggling and has tried a lot.

“Please, I am appealing to Nigerians to come to my aid. I need to have the surgery done by February. I am dying slowly,” he lamented.”

If you are touched by the plight of Eriata Thompson, please send your donation to this Bank Account: John Eriata, UBA 2081203097, or call 09168541198, 08169286937.