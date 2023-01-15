Popular Nigerian TV anchor Ebuka Obi-Uchendu shared the stage for the hosting of Big Brother Titans (BBTitans) opening ceremony with his South African counterpart Lawrence Maleka, which commenced today (January 15).
The duo entered the stage together to welcome the crowd to the BBTitan show, which draws housemates from South Africa and Nigeria respectively.
While Ebuka and Lawrence and Ebuka launched the show at the opening ceremony, standing next to each other on stage, fans have been rating the duo based on their sense of fashion, height, style and mastery of hosting the show.
See some reactions: