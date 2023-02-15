BBTitans: Ebuka’s wife reacts as Yemi Cregx fan curse husband

By Ada Osadebe

Cynthia Obi-Uchendu, wife of Big Brother Titans host, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu has slammed die-hard BBTitans fans who attacked her husband for interrogating Yemi Cregx.

On the elimination night of February 12, 2023, Ebuka discovered Yemi Cregx’s shenanigans when he questioned Yemi about why he continued slipping out of Khosi’s bed and into Blue Aiva’s at around two in the morning almost every night.

The Twitter user identified as Idowu, who wasn’t pleased with Ebuka’s action, went on to say that she has been praying against the host and that he won’t find peace until he fixes the harm he did to Yemi.

The Twitter user wrote, “I now pray against Ebuka every day.” Ebuka will never know peace until he undoes what he has done against Yemi Cregx.”

Cynthia, who seems to not find the message amusing, swatted away the troll in a tweet on Wednesday.

She continued by mentioning how frequently viewers attack her husband when he complies with their demands.

She said, “You and your entire generation will never know peace in Jesus name. Amen.