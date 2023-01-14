By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

Following the dissolution of the State Executive Caretaker Council of Ogun State chapter of Labour Party (LP), the National Executive Council (NEC) of the party, has reconstituted a 24-member Caretaker Committee to direct the affairs of the party in the state.

The Caretaker Committee, which was reconstituted on January 3, has a mandate to reposition the party ahead of the general elections scheduled to take place between February and March.

The Caretaker Committee Chairman, Lookman Abiodun Jagun, who disclosed this at a press conference in Abeokuta, named other members of the Committee as, Tunde Taiwo as State Secretary, Malik Olaleye, as Youth Leader, Bukola Soyoye, State Women Leader, Monsurat Shittu, as

State Auditor, Abiodun Adewunmi, as State Organizing Secretary and Tokunbo Peters, as State Publicity Secretary.

Jagun said, “In order to fill the vacuum created by the dissolution of the erstwhile State Executive of the Caretaker Committee of the party, the National Working Committee on the 3rd of January 2023, reconstituted a 24-member Caretaker Committee to run and administer the affairs of the Labour Party in the state, and with a firm directive to reposition the party into a strong and virile party, capable of contesting favourably and successfully for all elective offices in the State”.

He added that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and all security agencies have been duly notified of this development by the National Working Committee of the Labour Party”.

Jagun advised the Inter-Party Advisory Council (IPAC) and the public to stop dealing with members of the defunct State Executive Caretaker Committee led by Michael Ashade

“As we approach the 2023 general elections, this Caretaker Committee will be

focused on repositioning the Labour Party in Ogun State, and uniting all members of the party and embarking on aggressive campaign in order to place the party in a vantage position for electoral victory in the forthcoming election”.

“This new executive of the party in Ogun State will assiduously work with the Labour Unions, Socio-cultural and Pan-Nigeria Support Groups such as Afenifere, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, PANDEF, Middle-belt Forums, Arewa Forum, and all other interest groups that are committed towards birthing a new dawn in Ogun State and Nigeria”.

“We hereby call on the good people of Ogun State, to support all candidates of the

Labour Party vying for elective offices in the State, inclusive of our gubernatorial candidate, Kehinde Sogunle and his running mate, Aishat Lawal Keshinro, as well as the party’s Presidential Candidate, Peter Obi and his running mate, Yussuf Datti Baba-Ahmed in the forthcoming general elections”.