By Ibrahim Hassan, Kaduna

The Deputy Speaker of the Kaduna State House of Assembly representing Kauru state constituency,Dr Isaac Auta Zankai, and the member representing Zaria state constituency, Suleiman Dabo representing Zaria constituency have left the ruling All Progressives Congress(APC) and joined the Labour Party( LP) in Kaduna state.

Speaking while inaugurating the LP’s 450-member Governorship Campaign Council and the unveiling of the party’s manifesto in Kaduna on Thursday, the National Secretary of the LP and Chairman of the Governorship Campaign Council, Umar Farouk Ibrahim confirmed the development, saying half of the Kaduna state House of Assembly members were for “Obi-Datti”.

According to him, “the support received from the calibre of personalities in the state, is an indication that the LP is on the march to taking over political power both in Kaduna state and at the national level.”

“Sincerely speaking, today is one of the happiest moments in my life. I have gone around to campaign for our presidential candidate, Peter Obi and I have received great receptions.I am particularly impressed by the calibre of personalities that grace this inauguration. In the entire Northern states, we don’t have any personality that dumps APC and join Labour Party except in Kaduna State with the Deputy Speaker and another member from Zaria constituency of the state ,” he said.

He called on members of the LP in Kaduna state, especially the youth to unite and ensure victory for the party in 2023

Governorship candidate of the LP in Kaduna state, Hon.Jonathan Asake called on members of the campaign council to see their membership as a call to service.

According to him, “this is a call to service because the mood in the nation is that the Labour Party must take over the nation. The mood of the nation is nothing other than the readiness of the youths to take over Kaduna and Nigeria so that the country will be a production nation and not a consuming nation.”

“This is a divine movement and God’s hand is in the movement. May peace comes to Nigeria so that we may not experience hunger, or kidnapping again,” he said.