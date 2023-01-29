Photo Credit: Remo Stars (Twitter)

Bendel Insurance Football Club of Benin and Rivers United of Port Harcourt on Saturday strengthened their leadership positions in their respective groups in the 2022/2023 Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL).

Hosts Bendel Insurance beat now-former leaders Remo Stars FC of Ikenne 3-0 in their Group A Match Day 4 fixture at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium.

The win helped them to remain unbeaten after four games, with 12 points after scoring eight goals and conceding one.

Remo Stars who led them on goals difference earlier are now three points behind them, with nine points from three wins and one loss in four matches.

Defending champions Rivers United were 2-1 winners over hosts Dakkada FC at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium in Uyo in a Group B match day 4 fixture.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Rivers United’s win ensured they are now with 10 points from three wins and a draw after playing four games.

Imade Osarenkhoe scored the hosts’ first goal in the fifth minute, for his fourth goal so far in the competition, while Ismael Sarki extended their lead in the 26th minute.

Substitute Austin Ogunye scored in the 78th minute to take the game beyond Remo Stars.

On their part, Rivers United staged a comeback to snatch victory in spite of the hosts going in front through Isaac George’s 16th minute goal.

But they drew level through Nyima Nwagua in the 35th minute, before Naibe Akpesiri gave them the lead just before the break.

NAN reports that four matches each will be played in the league’s two groups on Sunday as part of Match Day 4 fixtures.(NAN)