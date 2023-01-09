By Dayo Johnson, Akure

All Primary and Secondary schools in lkare Akoko, Akoko North East council area of Ondo state, have remained shut after school resumption yesterday across the state, following the curfew imposed by the state government, over the killing of five persons during youth carnival.

Pupils and students across the state, yesterday resumed for the 2nd term of the 2022/23 academic session.

Several other person’s sustained serious injuries following the total breakdown of law and other for days before the state government weilded the big stick by imposing a 24 hour curfew on the community.

The bloody clash was between loyalists of two warring monarchs in the town, the Olukare of Ikare, Oba Akadiri Saliu Momoh and Oba Adeleke Adegbite-Adedoyin II, the Owa-Ale of Iyometa, Ikare.

They have been warned by both the state government and the security agencies to call their supporters to order.

Findings by vanguard indicated that schools in the state,

both public and private, failed to resume for academic work yesterday.

The students, could not join their counterparts for academic activities due to the ongoing 24-hour curfew imposed on the town by the state government.

As at the time of filing this report, all schools in the town were under lock and key and their environments were deserted.

Some parents interviewed, appealed to the state government to relax the curfew so that the education of the pupils will not be jeopardised.

While the parents said that the curfew was a good decision by the state government to forestall the arson and killings, they however, appealed that government should reconsider its action.

Meanwhile, the state government, has said that it would continue to prioritise education and ensure that the state maintains its leading position.

Commissioner in charge of the Ministry, Olufemi Agagu, said this when he went round some schools to assess the level of their preparation for the new term.

Agagu, said the proactive and unrelenting efforts of government through the state Ministry of Education, Science and Technology, have put both the staff and students on their toes and ensure that the system runs smoothly, adding that officials of the ministry were simultaneously monitoring the resumption across the state.

Agagu, who called for synergy among stakeholders in providing the required infrastructural facilities for schools and other necessities for the smooth running of the education sector, noted that government alone cannot successfully fund the education sector.

He acknowledged the contributions of Old Students’ Association to the development of infrastructure in some schools and encouraged old students across the state to always give back to their alma mata.

Thr commissioner said that the state government had committed a lot to infrastructural development in primary schools, assured that secondary schools in the state would also continue to be given proper attention.