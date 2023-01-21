. Says Udensi, Ijioma to pay dearly for scandal, cheap blackmail

By Steve

The Abia State All Progressive Grand Alliance, governorship candidate, Professor Greg Ibe, has refuted allegations that he presented a fake school certificate to the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, during the submission of credentials to the electoral umpire.

He vowed that his opponents at the primary, Sir Chikwe Udensi, and Gen. Ijioma Nwokoro Ijioma, behind the allegations would pay dearly for scandalising his name.

The Professor of Entrepreneurial Studies who was reacting to a radio interview by Ijioma where the retired General, alleged that he (Ibe) presented another person’s school certificate to INEC, said the allegation was complete falsehood.

He said that he successfully completed his secondary school education at Boys High School Ihube Okigwe , and sat for the West Africa School Certificate Examination (WASCE) in 1983, adding that he has no need to forge or present another person’s certificate when his own is intact.

His words:”I have been told that my opponents Sir Chikwe Udensi and Gen Ijioma N Ijioma have been spreading false and wicked rumours on air about me alleging that I presented another person’s WAEC certificate to our party.

” That is not only mischievously preposterous but also malicious since it is an established fact that I attended the reputable Boys High School Ihube Okigwe, and successfully took the West Africa School Certificate Examination in that same institution in 1983.

“Therefore I didn’t need to forge papers or present another person’s certificate since I have mine”.

He noted that the matter was already pending in court, and wondered why his opponents had to resort to media trial and propaganda.

“Since I know that this matter is before a court of competent jurisdiction, I have tried not to make public comments on the issue since the case is sub judice but my opponents will not let that happen.

” They have continued to scandalise my name on radio.They were the people who instituted legal proceedings against me in the first place, but when they failed to get what they wanted they now resort to cheap blackmail, name calling and opprobrium”.

Professor Ibe denied any knowledge of a certain Ibe Joseph whose certificate, Ijioma and Udensi, alleged the APGA governorship candidate presented.

“The fact is that I don’t know any Joseph Ibe who wrote WASCE in 1992 but I am sure my opponents, who incidentally in their separate lines of business are conversant with the standard protocols of recruitment, established processes of verification and validation of documents, impersonation and the misdemeanor of falsification, will in due course be compelled to clear the air on this heinous scheme to undo an innocent man.

“My name is Gregory Ibe and it is incontrovertible that I sat WASCE in Boys High School Ihube in 1983 with examination number 11510034, and my certificate is still intact”.

” As long as God lives and the judiciary remain the last hope of every Nigerian those behind this heinous and wicked defamatory act will not go unpunished, even as I encourage the good of Abia to remain prayerful to ensure that the plans of God to deliver our state from the grip of elements of underdevelopment is not truncated by the selfish activities of unpatriotic people, as I remain resolute in my unwavering commitment to champion the emergence of the new Abia of our dream”.