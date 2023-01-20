…As church holds 2023 Winepress conference

By Juliet Umeh

As the world continues to adopt mechanisms to deal with economic issues, such as inflation, insecurity, and unemployment, Bolaji Idowu, Lead Pastor of Harvesters International Christian Center, has emphasized the need for Nigerians to take on optimistic perspectives and develop abundance mindsets to overcome challenges in the new year.

He noted that the importance of positive mental attitudes and strategic planning, backed up with spiritual direction, could not be overemphasized in these challenging times.

He also highlighted the month of January as a critical time to set the tone for the rest of the year.

According to him “If your mind is small and your beliefs are limiting, there are heights you can never reach.”

Speaking on the church, which has radically transformed lives across Nigeria, South Africa, Kenya, Canada, the United

Kingdom, and the United States of America for almost two decades, Pastor Idowu said: “What started with just a roomful of people has grown to be one of the most desirable places of worship drawing over 1,000,000 visitors online and on-site

“Harvesters church is a safe space. A no-judgment zone. This is why even the most secretive people are comfortable enough to share their deepest life struggles during our services”.

He further opined that the upcoming 4-day spiritual renewal conference, Winepress 2023 was aimed at disrupting limiting mindsets and providing divine direction to Nigerians for 2023.

“No man is an island. You can’t do it alone.

You need to seek direction from God to set your goals and collaborate with the right people to achieve these goals.

“Winepress is where you can get divine direction and the connections you need for 2023. It is also a place of transformational encounters with the Holy Ghost for persons seeking healing, life partners, career growth, business expansion, visa approvals, financial freedom, childbirth, and overall progress in their lives.”

He explained that the 4-day event packed with powerful prophetic ministration from Dunsin Oyekan, Nathaniel Bassey, and Pastor Omowunmi Idowu is set to be held at the Landmark event center on the 25th, 26th, 27th, and 29th of January.

He added that online attendees can watch via live stream on YouTube(HarvestersTV) Instagram (@bolajiid) Facebook(Pastor Bolaji Idowu) and Mixlr(Harvesters).