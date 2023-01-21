By Efosa Taiwo

Nollywood actress, Nancy Isime who recently caused a buzz on social media with her nude scene, has opened up on how the scene came about.

The scene which shows her unclad has sparked debate online on whether or not that is the real nudes of the actress with some labeling the scene as unnecessary.

The scene, which has attracted significant attention from audiences, depicts a nuanced and intimate moment between Isime’s character and that of renowned actor Richard Mofe-Damijo.

Reacting to the conversation, Isime revealed that it was not her nude that was on display in the scene, but rather a body double.

Read Also

Nancy Isime’s nude scene in ‘Shanty Town’ sets social media abuzz

She wrote, “Simmer down horny boys and girls. I know those gorgeous body parts excites you but they sadly belong to my beautiful body double. Mine aren’t that succulent. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nancy.E.Isime (@nancyisimeofficial)

A body double is a person who stands in for an actor in a particular scene, usually for shots that show the actor’s full body or specific body parts, such as the back, legs, or chest.

In the film industry, body doubles are commonplace and used for scenes that involve nudity, intimacy, or physical activity that may be difficult or unsafe for the actor to perform.

Its use dates back to the early days of Hollywood and used majorly to protect the privacy and comfort of the actor, or to ensure that the scene is filmed in a way that is consistent with the director’s vision.

Also, it is important to consider the laws and regulations surrounding nudity in film in the region where the movie is being produced.

In Nigeria, explicit nudity is forbidden by the National Film and Video Censors Board.

The actress’s confirmation has brought to light the common practice of using body doubles in the film industry, opening up discussions about the representation of intimacy and nudity in Nigerian cinema.

Recall that actress Bimbo Ademoye also sparked similar reactions on social media when it looked as though she uncladded her breast in the film ‘Anikulapo’ but the movie’s makeup artist, Hakeem Effect would later come out to reveal it was a prosthetics boobs