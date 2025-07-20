I didn’t fix my body because of any man – Temitope Solaja

By Ayo Onikoyi

Nollywood actress Temitope Solaja, also known as Aruga, has spoken out about the reasons behind her recent body transformation, dismissing rumours that it was influenced by a man.

In a revealing interview with fellow actress Biola Adebayo, Solaja explained that her decision to undergo liposuction and a Brazilian Butt Lift (BBL) was motivated by her love for fashion and dissatisfaction with how her stomach appeared in clothing. She also shared candid reflections on the challenges she faced relocating to the United States, her passion for acting, and her plans to return to the Nigerian film industry.

Addressing rumours about her body transformation, Solaja clarified, “I didn’t fix my body because of any man. I don’t do that. I am somebody that loves fashion, but my decision wasn’t driven by that either. I have a big stomach, and while I love fashion, I didn’t like how my stomach looked when I wore clothes. That’s why I chose to undergo liposuction coupled with a Brazilian Butt Lift (BBL).”

Reflecting on her past, Solaja revealed her admiration for fellow actor Ogogo during the release of the film Owo Blow. She also opened up about the challenges she faced after relocating to the United States, saying, “People thought I was pregnant when I moved to America and that I was going to have my child there. I would cry and wonder if I made the right choice because I was starting all over.”

During this difficult period, Solaja reached out to close friend and actor Lateef Adedimeji, who was in Mecca at the time. “I called Lateef; he encouraged me to go and prosper and prayed for me. I was very emotional because I am a teary person,” she recalled.

Discussing her passion for acting, she emphasized, “I love my career not because I want to be famous or well-known. If acting was like being a doctor, I would still love it.” She also responded to fans urging her return to the spotlight, saying, “You guys have been asking me to come back, and I am back. I don’t know how to do it, but I will just keep doing it.”